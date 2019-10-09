Bija Bennett Launches the Global Wellness Institute Yoga Therapy Initiative to Battle the New Health Epidemic with Real-Time Restoration

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bija Bennett, in partnership with the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), announced today the launch of the new Yoga Therapy Initiative, whose mission is to educate the global community about the wealth of evidence-based research, publications and industry leaders in the field of Yoga Therapy around the world.

Yoga Therapy is both the oldest and newest science of self-care and preventative health, that utilizes ancient, proven wellness technologies designed to powerfully affect individuals' health through real-time restoration.

The Yoga Therapy Initiative, founded by internationally recognized wellness-industry pioneer Bija Bennett, will clarify the difference between "yoga" as it is understood in Western modern society and the application of Yoga Therapy as a sophisticated, evidence-based healing and wellness modality that can help restore health for the lifestyle related conditions of our modern age — including anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health issues.

An ancient, mind-body practice, Yoga Therapy addresses all levels of a person's needs and helps people live with or overcome their health challenges, allowing them to take an active role in designing their health. Bija's mission is to bring this powerful and restorative health system into the public sphere, and to demonstrate its wide applicability to foster healing and long-term positive behavioral health changes — regardless of age, gender, culture or socio-economic status. This is critically important in addressing the rising mental health epidemic, especially among younger people.

As Chair of the Yoga Therapy Initiative, Bija has convened an international team of diverse experts and teachers, all of whom are committed to working to bring Yoga Therapy onto the global stage. Felicia Tomasko, President of Bliss Network LLC and publisher of LA YOGA, serves as the initiative's Vice-Chair. Also joining the initiative is Dr. Ganesh Mohan, founder of the internationally renowned Svastha Yoga Therapy program.

The Yoga Therapy Initiative will hold its first public event on Oct.16, during the annual 2019 Global Wellness Summit in Singapore. Bija will lead a roundtable discussion titled, "Smart Healing: Battling the New Health Epidemic with Real-time Restoration," which will seek to identify and communicate restorative healing and wellness strategies to help solve society's life-style related health issues.

About Bija Bennett

Bija Bennett is an acclaimed author, speaker and wellness industry pioneer whose practice focuses on the tenets of mind-body health, a discipline she teaches through accessible and engaging strategies. She has developed pioneering programs for Fortune 500 companies and major medical institutions, and written four influential books and articles on health, healing and personal growth. She counts Deepak Chopra among her colleagues, and has provided programs to numerous celebrities, including Joni Mitchell, Calvin Klein, Barbra Streisand, George Harrison and Laura Dern. Through her website, www.bijab.com, Bija provides a range of wellness services tailored to individuals, businesses and audiences.

About GWI

The Global Wellness Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower wellness worldwide by educating the public and private sectors about preventative health and wellness.

