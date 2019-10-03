Biketoberfest® 2019 - Where to Ride and Where to Demo New Rides, Oct. 17-20
Oct 03, 2019, 13:46 ET
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders travel from near and far to Biketoberfest®, a fall motorcycle rally in its 27th year in Daytona Beach, Florida. This four-day rally October 17-20 brings with it the latest and greatest from the industry's top vendors, live music, bike shows and unbeatable fall weather – perfect for exploring all the Daytona Beach area has to offer. Here's a guide to some of the more popular rides and where to demo a new 2020 motorcycle:
WHERE TO RIDE
- Street Festival Ride - Sponsored by GEICO Motorcycle®: from Main Street to Midtown and back
- Lucky Ride - Sponsored by Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club: from Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club to DeLand and back
- The Loop: a can't miss 30+ mile loop known for its lush canopies of live oaks, scenic river and marsh views
- Iconic U.S. Hwy 1 Ride: featuring the area's iconic restaurants and bars to scenic A1A to The Loop and back
- National Seashore Ride: through New Smyrna Beach to Canaveral National Seashore and back
- Ponce Inlet Ride: to Ponce Inlet Lighthouse and back
- Old City Ride: to St. Augustine and back
WHERE TO DEMO RIDES
- BMW Motorcycles Demo Rides
Euro Cycles of Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20, call (386) 257-2269 for more information.
- Harley Davidson 2020 Models and Exclusive LIVEWIRE™ Demo Rides
Bruce Rossmeyer's Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20., Harley-Davidson Factory Demo Truck featuring new 2020 models and exclusive LIVEWIRE™, test rides tentatively scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. More information is available at BruceRossmeyer.com or call (386) 671-7100.
- Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot Demo Rides
Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach, the World's Largest Indian Motorcycle Dealership, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20, call (386) 275-1660 for more information.
The motorcycle rally is supported by GEICO Motorcycle® and promotional sponsors Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club and Southern Stone Communications WHOG 95.7 FM, the official radio station.
More information, including where to stay and events, is available at Biketoberfest.org. Stop by the Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center Presented by GEICO located at ONE DAYTONA, directly across from Daytona International Speedway, to pick up free official Biketoberfest® pins, posters, poker chips and visitor information.
Media Contact: Kate Holcomb, APR
Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
kholcomb@daytonabeach.com
386-255-0415, ext. 125
SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
