Biketoberfest® 2019 - Where to Ride and Where to Demo New Rides, Oct. 17-20

More events and information available at Biketoberfest.org

News provided by

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Oct 03, 2019, 13:46 ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riders travel from near and far to Biketoberfest®, a fall motorcycle rally in its 27th year in Daytona Beach, Florida. This four-day rally October 17-20 brings with it the latest and greatest from the industry's top vendors, live music, bike shows and unbeatable fall weather – perfect for exploring all the Daytona Beach area has to offer. Here's a guide to some of the more popular rides and where to demo a new 2020 motorcycle:

WHERE TO RIDE


WHERE TO DEMO RIDES

  • BMW Motorcycles Demo Rides
    Euro Cycles of Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20, call (386) 257-2269 for more information.
  • Harley Davidson 2020 Models and Exclusive LIVEWIRE™ Demo Rides
    Bruce Rossmeyer's Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20., Harley-Davidson Factory Demo Truck featuring new 2020 models and exclusive LIVEWIRE™, test rides tentatively scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday. More information is available at BruceRossmeyer.com or call (386) 671-7100.
  • Indian Motorcycle and Polaris Slingshot Demo Rides
    Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach, the World's Largest Indian Motorcycle Dealership, Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 17-20, call (386) 275-1660 for more information.

The motorcycle rally is supported by GEICO Motorcycle® and promotional sponsors Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club and Southern Stone Communications WHOG 95.7 FM, the official radio station.

More information, including where to stay and events, is available at Biketoberfest.org. Stop by the Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center Presented by GEICO located at ONE DAYTONA, directly across from Daytona International Speedway, to pick up free official Biketoberfest® pins, posters, poker chips and visitor information.

Event Images and Flyers (please check with venues directly for event updates):
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/0e6vdhphuwp6xeg/AADCFVbhLTFrOb8Dhpl1wpSEa?dl=0

Media Contact:  Kate Holcomb, APR
Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
kholcomb@daytonabeach.com
386-255-0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Related Links

http://www.daytonabeach.com

Also from this source

GEICO Official Insurance Company of Biketoberfest® October 17-20, ...

Biketoberfest® Tops List Of Daytona Beach Fall Festivals...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Biketoberfest® 2019 - Where to Ride and Where to Demo New Rides, Oct. 17-20

News provided by

Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

Oct 03, 2019, 13:46 ET