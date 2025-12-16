New Exciting Experiences Await Travelers in 2026 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Daytona Beach area, known for its beautiful beaches, rich motorsports history and family-friendly attractions, will have new experiences, amenities and exhibits for visitors to enjoy in 2026.

Whether it's a first-time or returning visitor, there will be new coastal fun to discover in Daytona Beach. Here's a look at some of the new developments within the destination:

The renovated Main Street Arch in Daytona Beach is one of the city's most recognizable landmarks and is a popular iconic photo backdrop for visitors to the destination.

New Hotel Openings Residence Inn by Marriott Ormond Beach: The Residence Inn by Marriott is a 137-room, five-story oceanfront property that is projected to open in the summer 2026. Located in Ormond Beach, the hotel will have 137 extended-stay guestrooms and amenities will include a lobby pool bar, meeting space, complimentary breakfast area, elevated outdoor pool with ocean views, business center, fitness center, guest self-laundry, and sundry shop. TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach Oceanfront: Located in Daytona Beach, the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Daytona Beach has a projected opening of spring 2026 and will feature extended-stay spacious suites with full kitchens, oceanfront event space and bar/lounge.



New Renovated Dining Option – Billy's Tap Room: The much-anticipated reopening of Billy's Tap Room, located on the beachside along Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, is scheduled for 2026. Billy's Tap Room is one of the original restaurants of Ormond Beach with a history dating back to 1922. Now under new ownership, this storied restaurant will reopen with a fresh atmosphere but that same historic feel that made it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Menu will include seafood and steaks along with beer and wine on tap and live entertainment.





: The restoration and preservation of one of the city's most recognizable landmarks – the historic Main Street Arch beach approach – has been completed. Originally built in 1936 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal and constructed through the Works Progress Administration (WPA), the Main Street Arch has been a staple of the beachside landscape for nearly 90 years and is an iconic photo backdrop for visitors to the destination. Jackie Robinson Renovation Project: The Jackie Robinson Ballpark Renovation Project represents a significant transformation of the iconic venue where Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. Home to the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds affiliated minor league team, upgrades at the ballpark began in late 2024 and are expected to be completed in early 2026.

Key features of the modernization include:

A 30,000-square-foot, multi-story player development facility Home and away clubhouses Indoor batting cages and fitness areas Upgraded dugouts and accessible parking New team stores, offices, club seating and infrastructure improvements



The ballpark, designated as a National Commemorative Site and part of the African American Civil Rights Network, opened in 1914 and is the oldest stadium in use in the minor leagues.

Expedition: Dinosaur : The Museum of Arts & Sciences is transporting visitors into the age of the dinosaurs with Expedition: Dinosaur, an immersive experience that combines life-like animatronic dinosaurs, exciting interactives and hands-on educational activities that bring the prehistoric world to life. With over a dozen realistic, animatronic dinosaurs— complete with lifelike movement, soundscapes, and special effects — Expedition: Dinosaur creates the unforgettable sensation of walking among these ancient giants. Beyond the awe-inspiring animatronics, guests can dig deeper into paleontology through a wide variety of interactive stations. The exhibit is open through March 29. After March 29, the museum will close (except for special ticketed Planetarium events) to prepare for the construction of a new 90,000 square foot, $150 million museum, which is expected to open in fall 2028.





The Daytona Beach area is made up of several cities and towns including Ormond Beach, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, Holly Hill and South Daytona. The destination has long been known for its iconic beaches and rich auto racing history but today a slate of exciting new attractions, upscale lodging, a vibrant arts scene and an amazing collection of parks, preserves and outdoor activities are all part of Daytona Beach's year-round appeal.

Andrew Booth, Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | (386) 255-0415, ext. 125

