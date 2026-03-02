Biliary Tract Cancer Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth at a CAGR of 10.1% During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The biliary tract cancer market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising global incidence and improved diagnostic capabilities. Increasing adoption of targeted therapies and immuno-oncology approaches is expanding treatment options. Additionally, the launch of emerging drugs such as Tinengotinib (TransThera Sciences), Rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca), Nanvuranlat (JPH203) (J-Pharma/OHARA Pharmaceutical), Tovecimig (CTX-009) (Compass Therapeutics), Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), and others will further boost the market growth.

Recently published Biliary Tract Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, biliary tract cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Summary

The market size for biliary tract cancer was found to be USD 1.1 billion in the 7MM in 2024.

in the 7MM in 2024. The United States accounted for the largest biliary tract cancer treatment market size, approximately 60% of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

of the total market size in the 7MM in 2024, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. In 2024, chemotherapy regimens continued to dominate the BTC market by therapy, accounting for ~70% of the market.

of the market. In 2024, the total number of BTC incident cases across the 7MM was approximately 65,000 , and this burden is projected to increase over the forecast period.

, and this burden is projected to increase over the forecast period. Leading biliary tract cancer companies, such as TransThera Sciences (HKG: 2617), AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), J-Pharma, OHARA Pharmaceutical (TYO: 5218), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Eisai (TYO: 4523), Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Bold Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD), Senhwa Biosciences, Virogin Biotech, Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL), Bayer (ETR: BAYN), RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL), Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY), Elevar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Cogent Biosciences (Cogent Biosciences), Tanabe Pharma America (TYO: 4508), and others, are developing new biliary tract cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the biliary tract cancer market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new biliary tract cancer treatment drugs that can be available in the biliary tract cancer market in the coming years. The promising biliary tract cancer therapies in clinical trials include Tinengotinib, Rilvegostomig, Nanvuranlat (JPH203), Tovecimig (CTX-009), Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA), Tucatinib (TUKYSA), BOLD-100, Silmitasertib (CX-4945), VG161, RP3-003, Sevabertinib (BAY 2927088), Opaganib (ABC294640), Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), Olomorasib (LY3537982), CGT4859, MT-4561, and others.

and others. According to DelveInsight's analysis, by 2034, among therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by chemotherapy, followed by durvalumab (IMFINZI) and tovecimig in the 7MM.

Discover the biliary tract cancer market share by therapy type @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/biliary-tract-cancers-btcs-market?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=spr

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market

Rising BTC Incidence and Aging Populations: The global incidence of biliary tract cancers, including cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer, is increasing. The US accounted for approximately 19K biliary tract cancer cases in 2024, which are further expected to increase by 2034. This trend is attributed to factors such as aging populations, the rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases (like cirrhosis and hepatitis), and certain parasitic infections. The aging global population and environmental factors like obesity further contribute to the rise in diagnosed cases.

The global incidence of biliary tract cancers, including cholangiocarcinoma and gallbladder cancer, is increasing. The US accounted for approximately 19K biliary tract cancer cases in 2024, which are further expected to increase by 2034. This trend is attributed to factors such as aging populations, the rising prevalence of chronic liver diseases (like cirrhosis and hepatitis), and certain parasitic infections. The aging global population and environmental factors like obesity further contribute to the rise in diagnosed cases. Advancements in Imaging for Cholangiocarcinoma: Improving imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and positron emission tomography (PET), can enhance the accuracy of diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of cholangiocarcinoma, facilitating more tailored treatment approaches.

Improving imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), and positron emission tomography (PET), can enhance the accuracy of diagnosis, staging, and monitoring of cholangiocarcinoma, facilitating more tailored treatment approaches. Potential of FGFR2 Inhibitors: FGFR2 inhibitors such as pemigatinib and futibatinib have been effective in patients with FGFR2 alterations; however, resistance due to secondary mutations remains a challenge.

FGFR2 inhibitors such as have been effective in patients with FGFR2 alterations; however, resistance due to secondary mutations remains a challenge. Launch of Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs: The dynamics of the BTC market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Tinengotinib (TransThera Sciences), Rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca), Nanvuranlat (JPH203) (J-Pharma/OHARA Pharmaceutical), Tovecimig (CTX-009) (Compass Therapeutics), Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), Tucatinib (TUKYSA) (Seagen/Pfizer), BOLD-100 (Bold Therapeutics), Silmitasertib (CX-4945) (Senhwa Biosciences), VG161 (Virogin Biotech), RP3-003 (Replimune), Sevabertinib (BAY 2927088) (Bayer), Opaganib (ABC294640) (RedHill Biopharma), Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008) (Relay Therapeutics/Elevar Therapeutics), Olomorasib (LY3537982) (Eli Lilly), CGT4859 (Cogent Biosciences), MT-4561 (Tanabe Pharma America), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Assistant Project Manager, Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, said that in recent years, the integration of precision oncology has significantly reshaped the treatment landscape for advanced BTC. Targeted therapies directed against FGFR2 fusions, IDH1 mutations, BRAF V600E mutations, NTRK fusions, HER2 amplifications, and microsatellite instability (MSI-H) have enabled more personalized treatment approaches. These advances have been particularly impactful in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, where the prevalence of actionable genomic alterations is higher, thereby shifting from empiric chemotherapy to biomarker-driven treatment paradigms for selected patient populations.

Biliary Tract Cancer Market Analysis

Therapeutic management of BTC is determined by disease stage and anatomical subtype.

Early-stage BTC can be curable with surgical resection; however, most patients are ineligible due to late diagnosis.

High rates of post-surgical recurrence highlight the limited durability of surgery alone and the need for adjuvant systemic therapy.

In unresectable or metastatic BTC, first-line chemotherapy remains the standard of care but provides only modest and short-lived benefit.

Rapid disease progression in advanced BTC leads to high attrition and limits access to subsequent lines of therapy.

Molecular profiling has driven a major shift in the treatment landscape, particularly in iCCA, enabling the identification of actionable genomic alterations.

Targeted therapies for molecularly selected subgroups have improved outcomes relative to historical standards.

Significant treatment gaps persist among patients without actionable mutations, despite recent advances in targeted therapies.

Over the next 3–5 years, bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates are expected to drive another major therapeutic shift, although testing and toxicity management challenges persist.

are expected to drive another major therapeutic shift, although testing and toxicity management challenges persist. Platinum-based combination chemotherapy has long served as the backbone of systemic therapy for advanced or unresectable BTC across the 7MM.

Pembrolizumab in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy is approved for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic BTC, establishing immunotherapy in the first-line setting.

in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy is approved for locally advanced unresectable or metastatic BTC, establishing immunotherapy in the first-line setting. Durvalumab combined with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy is also an established first-line immunochemotherapy regimen for advanced BTC in major regulatory regions.

Recent approvals have expanded targeted options: FGFR inhibitors ( pemigatinib, futibatinib ) for FGFR2-fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma and IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib for previously treated IDH1-mutated disease.

) for FGFR2-fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma and IDH1 inhibitor for previously treated IDH1-mutated disease. Additional established targeted agents include PD-1/TIGIT, HER2, TROP2, DLL4, VEGF-A, and HER2/mEGFR–directed therapies .

. Emerging therapies such as Tinengotinib (TransThera Sciences), Rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca), Nanvuranlat (JPH203) (J-Pharma/OHARA Pharmaceutical), Tovecimig (CTX-009) (Compass Therapeutics), Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), Tucatinib (TUKYSA) (Seagen/Pfizer), BOLD-100 (Bold Therapeutics), Silmitasertib (CX-4945) (Senhwa Biosciences), VG161 (Virogin Biotech), RP3-003 (Replimune), Sevabertinib (BAY 2927088) (Bayer), Opaganib (ABC294640) (RedHill Biopharma), Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008) (Relay Therapeutics/Elevar Therapeutics), Olomorasib (LY3537982) (Eli Lilly), CGT4859 (Cogent Biosciences), MT-4561 (Tanabe Pharma America), and others, continue to focus on pathway inhibition through novel inhibitors and antibodies, supporting more personalized treatment approaches beyond traditional chemotherapy.

Biliary Tract Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the BTC drugs in the clinical trial landscape include Tinengotinib (TransThera Sciences), Rilvegostomig (AstraZeneca), Nanvuranlat (JPH203) (J-Pharma/OHARA Pharmaceutical), Tovecimig (CTX-009) (Compass Therapeutics), Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA) (Merck/Eisai), Tucatinib (TUKYSA) (Seagen/Pfizer), BOLD-100 (Bold Therapeutics), Silmitasertib (CX-4945) (Senhwa Biosciences), VG161 (Virogin Biotech), RP3-003 (Replimune), Sevabertinib (BAY 2927088) (Bayer), Opaganib (ABC294640) (RedHill Biopharma), Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008) (Relay Therapeutics/Elevar Therapeutics), Olomorasib (LY3537982) (Eli Lilly), CGT4859 (Cogent Biosciences), MT-4561 (Tanabe Pharma America), and others.

TransThera Sciences' Tinengotinib is an experimental oral multikinase inhibitor being evaluated for cholangiocarcinoma, with a particular focus on patients with FGFR alterations and disease progression after prior treatments. In contrast to first-generation selective FGFR inhibitors, it targets FGFR1–3, as well as VEGFRs, Aurora kinases, and JAK kinases, providing broader coverage of tumor growth, angiogenesis, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. The therapy is currently under investigation in a global Phase III study for cholangiocarcinoma.

AstraZeneca's Rilvegostomig is a pioneering bispecific checkpoint inhibitor designed to simultaneously block PD-1 and TIGIT on the same immune effector cell, thereby reactivating antitumor immunity and enabling durable responses. Its TIGIT-targeting arm is derived from COM902, a fully owned antibody developed by Compugen, one of only two Fc-reduced anti-TIGIT antibodies in clinical development. Rilvegostomig is now being tested in several Phase III trials involving patients with BTC.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the biliary tract cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the biliary tract cancer market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the emerging BTC therapies and pipeline drugs @ Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs

Recent Developments in the Biliary Tract Cancer Market

In December 2025, Compugen announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to monetize a portion of its future royalties from rilvegostomig. As part of this transaction, Compugen amended its exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca, originally executed in March 2018, to strengthen its balance sheet and advance its differentiated immuno-oncology pipeline.

announced an agreement with AstraZeneca to monetize a portion of its future royalties from rilvegostomig. As part of this transaction, Compugen amended its exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca, originally executed in March 2018, to strengthen its balance sheet and advance its differentiated immuno-oncology pipeline. In July 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for ZIIHERA as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) BTC who had received at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

announced that the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization for ZIIHERA as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) BTC who had received at least one prior line of systemic therapy. In April 2025, TransThera announced poster presentations at the 2025 AACR Annual Meeting to discuss clinical data on tinengotinib in patients with advanced solid tumors from a Phase Ib/II study.

What is Biliary Tract Cancer?

Biliary tract cancer is a rare but aggressive group of cancers that arises in the bile ducts, gallbladder, or ampulla of Vater, structures responsible for transporting bile from the liver to the small intestine. These cancers can block the normal flow of bile, leading to symptoms such as jaundice, abdominal pain, weight loss, and itching. Because early symptoms are often subtle, biliary tract cancer is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment more challenging. Management typically involves a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and, in some cases, targeted or immunotherapies.

Biliary Tract Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The biliary tract cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current biliary tract cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2024, the majority of BTC patients in Japan were diagnosed at an advanced stage (77% of total cases), whereas early-stage disease accounted for the remaining 23%.

The biliary tract cancer treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of BTC

Tumor Site-specific Incident Cases of BTC

Age-specific Incident Cases of BTC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of BTC

Mutation-specific Incident Cases of BTC

Line-wise Treated Cases of BTC

Biliary Tract

Cancer Market

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Biliary Tract

Cancer Market

CAGR 10.1 % Biliary Tract

Cancer Market

Size in 2024 USD 1.1 Billion Key Biliary Tract

Cancer

Companies TransThera Sciences (HKG: 2617), AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), J-Pharma, OHARA Pharmaceutical (TYO:

5218), Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMPX), Merck (NYSE: MRK), Eisai (TYO: 4523), Seagen (NASDAQ:

SGEN), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Bold Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLD), Senhwa Biosciences, Virogin Biotech,

Replimune (NASDAQ: REPL), Bayer (ETR: BAYN), RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL), Relay Therapeutics

(NASDAQ: RLAY), Elevar Therapeutics, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Cogent Biosciences (Cogent Biosciences),

Tanabe Pharma America (TYO: 4508), Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY), Roche (SWX: ROG), Genentech, Loxo

Oncology (NASDAQ: LOXO), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568), and others Key Biliary Tract

Cancer Therapies Tinengotinib, Rilvegostomig, Nanvuranlat (JPH203), Tovecimig (CTX-009), Lenvatinib mesylate

(LENVIMA), Tucatinib (TUKYSA), BOLD-100, Silmitasertib (CX-4945), VG161, RP3-003, Sevabertinib (BAY

2927088), Opaganib (ABC294640), Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), Olomorasib (LY3537982), CGT4859, MT-

4561, PEMAZYRE, ROZLYTREK, VITRAKVI, ZIIHERA, ENHERTU, TASFYGO, and others

Scope of the Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Biliary Tract Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Biliary Tract Cancer Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the BTC therapy market share by company @ Biliary Tract Cancer Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 4.5 News Flow 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 BTC Market Overview at a Glance 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Classification of BTC 7.3 Staging 7.4 Signs and Symptoms 7.5 Causes and Risk Factors 7.6 Pathophysiology 7.7 Genetic Findings in BTC 7.8 Biomarkers 7.9 Diagnosis of BTC 7.10 Differential Diagnosis 7.11 Treatment 7.12 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines for BTC 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Incident Cases of BTC in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of BTC in the United States 8.4.2 Tumor Location-specific of BTC in the United States 8.4.3 Age-specific Incident Cases of BTC in the United States 8.4.4 Stage-specific Incident Cases of BTC in the United States 8.4.5 Mutation-specific Incident Cases of BTC in the United States 8.4.6 Systemic inflammation in BTC in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Biliary Tract Cancer Patient Journey 10 Marketed Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Pemigatinib (PEMAZYRE): Incyte 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 Entrectinib (ROZLYTREK): Roche/Genentech 10.4 Larotrectinib (VITRAKVI): Bayer/Loxo Oncology 10.5 Ivosidenib (TIBSOVO): Agios Pharmaceuticals/Servier Pharmaceuticals 10.6 Futibatinib (LYTGOBI): Taiho 10.7 Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck 10.8 Durvalumab (IMFINZI): AstraZeneca 10.9 Dabrafenib (TAFINLAR) + Trametinib (MEKINIST): Novartis 10.10 Selpercatinib (RETEVMO): Eli Lilly 10.11 Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 10.12 Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo 10.13 Tasurgratinib (TASFYGO): Eisai 11 Emerging Biliary Tract Cancer Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Tinengotinib (TT-00420): TransThera Sciences 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 Rilvegostomig: AstraZeneca and Compugen 11.4 Nanvuranlat (JPH203): J-Pharma/OHARA Pharmaceutical 11.5 Tovecimig (CTX-009): Compass Therapeutics 11.6 Lenvatinib mesylate (LENVIMA): Merck and Eisai 11.7 Tucatinib (TUKYSA): Seagen/Pfizer 11.8 BOLD-100: Bold Therapeutics 11.1 VG161: Virogin Biotech 12 BTC Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Biliary Tract Cancer Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of BTC in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of BTC by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Biliary Tract Cancer Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of BTC in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of BTC by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Biliary Tract Cancer Market 12.9 Japan Biliary Tract Cancer Market 13 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Unmet Needs 14 Biliary Tract Cancer Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on BTC 16 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of BTC Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Biliary Tract Cancer Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Biliary Tract Cancer Clinical Trial Analysis

Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key BTC companies, including Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical, RemeGen, EMD Serono, SMT bio Co., Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., InnoPharmax Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Zymeworks Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Array BioPharma, Redx Pharma Plc, Compass Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, and others.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cholangiocarcinoma companies, including AstraZeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharma, and others.

Liver Cancer Market

Liver Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key liver cancer companies, including Arcus Biosciences, Yiviva, Virogin Biotech, Tvardi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, TORL Biotherapeutics, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Teclison, Epizyme, Sirnaomics, Coherus Biosciences, Sinocelltech Ltd., Qurient Co, Hoffmann-La Roche, Can-Fite BioPharma, Omega Therapeutics, Novita Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

Bile Duct Cancer Market

Bile Duct Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bile duct cancer companies, including AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co Inc., Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP