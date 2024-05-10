Bill Gates Visits Newark Public Schools: Commends Innovative Use of Technology

NEWARK, N.J., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newark Public Schools proudly welcomed esteemed technology visionary, Bill Gates. Mr. Gates toured the school to witness firsthand its groundbreaking implementation of Khan Academy and the pilot implementation of Khanmigo, an innovative educational tool.

First Avenue School emerged as the District's leader in leveraging technology to enhance student learning. Through the integration of Khan Academy, particularly in Mathematics, the school has transformed its instructional approach, aligning skills with the curriculum to support personalized learning paths for students.

Khan Academy's data-driven platform empowers teachers to gather insightful data, enabling them to tailor individualized learning experiences for students. This approach not only reinforces essential skills but also challenges learners to excel, fostering a dynamic and engaging educational environment.

In addition to Khan Academy, First Avenue School is piloting the use of Khanmigo, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool designed to support educators and students in grades 5-8. With Khanmigo, educators can access recommended student problems, analyze class trends, and streamline administrative tasks, ultimately saving valuable time and enabling focused attention on student needs.

"First Avenue School's pioneering use of Khan Academy and Khanmigo epitomizes our pledge to harnessing technology to empower every student with personalized learning experiences across the District. By embracing innovation, the school leadership team from the North, principal and school administrators, teachers and staff are preparing our students to be the digital citizens the world needs. And in doing so across the city, we are transforming education in Newark," said Superintendent Leὀn.

The visit by Mr. Gates underscores the Gates Foundation's commitment to supporting innovative educational initiatives like Khan Academy, which has garnered widespread acclaim for its transformative impact on education worldwide.

About Khan Academy:

Khan Academy is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. Through its online platform and resources, Khan Academy empowers learners of all ages to master essential skills and achieve their academic goals.

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a global philanthropic organization committed to addressing pressing challenges in health, education, and poverty alleviation. Founded by Bill and Melinda Gates, the foundation strives to create meaningful impact through strategic investments and partnerships.

About Newark Public Schools:

The Newark Public Schools is the largest school district in New Jersey and dates back to 1676. The District currently enrolls over 39,000 students in 63 schools. After more than two decades of state operation and upon return to local control in 2018, the District has opened 9 new schools under Superintendent León's leadership with an additional portfolio of new options to be announced in the coming months and years. The Newark Board of Education serves as a beacon of educational excellence, dedicated to nurturing the potential of every student. With a commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and fostering a love for learning, the District continues to shape future generations and make a positive impact within the community.

