Bill Griese Begins Term as 2024 ASTM International Board Chair

Jan. 3, 2024

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Griese, deputy executive director for the Tile Council of North America, has started his term as the 2024 chair of the ASTM International board of directors.

ASTM International's board is made of 25 leaders from a variety of companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world.

"In these 15 years since I joined ASTM, even though a lot has changed, so much has remained the same," says Griese. "It's really been this steadfast approach to building consensus and convening stakeholders that has benefited all of us involved in the process. And even as we evolve the ways we communicate, the ways we collaborate, and the ways standards are developed, this will be critical in maintaining the integrity of the standards-development process moving forward." Hear more from Griese in this interview from the latest issue of Standardization News and in the 2024 ASTM Board Chair video.

Through his role, Griese has been involved with standards development, product testing, and research, and representing North American ceramic tile and allied product manufacturers in regulatory, legislative, trade, and environmental matters.

Griese joined ASTM International in 2007 and served three consecutive terms as chair of the committee on ceramic whitewares and related products (C21). He also has been chair of the ASTM Committee on Technical Committee Operations. Currently he serves as chair of the ceramic tile subcommittee (C21.06), and he is also a member of the committees on sustainability (E60) and manufactured masonry units (C15). In 2013, he received the James A. Thomas President's Leadership Award for his contributions on behalf of C21. In 2018, Griese received the Award of Merit from C21.

Griese, who regularly conducts seminars and contributes articles to industry publications, is a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional. Griese is also involved with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other standards groups, and he is a U.S. delegate to the World Ceramic Tiles Forum.

After earning a bachelor of science in ceramic and materials engineering from Clemson University, Griese joined the Tile Council as a laboratory engineer. He began working on industry standards in 2007 and assumed his current role in 2023.

About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovate services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

