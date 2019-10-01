Bill Hartman Joins RESA Power

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RESA Power, LLC, a market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, has hired Bill Hartman as the Director of Service, Eastern Region.

Hartman brings with him over 20 years of experience in the power generation industry where he held positions at ABM Power Solutions, Proficient Energy, Shallbetter, Inc. and Powercon Corporation. Bill holds an Electrical Engineering degree from the Maryland Institute of Technology, where he graduated first in his class.

In this newly created role for RESA, Bill will be overseeing the Syracuse, New York and Shelton, Connecticut service organizations as well as assisting in the expansion of the company's footprint in the Eastern region. J. Monte Roach, CEO of RESA Power, said, "We are very excited to have Bill onboard. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will be an asset to our team." Roach added, "We are looking to Bill to assist us in our growth plan in the East with brownfield startups as well as acquisitions."

Hartman will be based out of the RESA Syracuse office.

RESA Power is the market leader in life extension solutions for power distribution equipment. RESA is comprised of business units across the United States and Canada specializing in various niche power distribution & circuit protection markets such as obsolete & hard-to-find inventory, fast turnaround on current model equipment, engineering services and testing & maintenance. RESA has 16 primary distribution facilities and service centers across the U.S. and Canada, accommodating one of the largest inventories of power distribution and control equipment in North America. RESA employs field sales engineers serving every major US metropolitan area through our network of business units.

