Bill Introduced in Minnesota Would Increase Access To Genetic Testing

Susan G. Komen® Commends Bill Introduction; Urges Quick Passage

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, applauds Representative Patty Acomb (D-Minnetonka) for introducing legislation that would eliminate financial barriers to clinically appropriate genetic testing, as well as the recommended screenings based on the results of that testing.

In Minnesota, more than 5,480 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 630 are expected to die of the disease in 2024 alone. In the U.S., 5-10% of breast cancers are related to a known inherited gene mutation. The lifetime risk of breast cancer increases 20-49% for women with moderate risk inherited gene mutations and 50% or more for women with high-risk inherited gene mutations.

HF 5050, introduced by Rep Acomb, eliminates the patient out-of-pocket costs for multi-gene panel testing for inherited gene mutations and evidence-based screenings, ensuring individuals have access to critical information regarding their lifetime cancer risk and recommended early detection and cancer surveillance.

"Passage of this legislation will allow patients to better understand their lifetime cancer risk and access to needed risk reduction and treatment strategies," said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen. "Individuals should have all information needed to make informed decisions about their healthcare without burdensome financial barriers."

Germline testing is a type of test that looks for inherited mutations that have been present in every cell of the body since birth. These tests are conducted via the collection and analysis of blood, saliva or cheek cells. Identification of inherited cancer risk can help guide decisions regarding recommended screenings for the early detection of cancer, personalized cancer treatments and risk-reducing medical treatments.

Studies have shown an estimated 83 percent of eligible patients that underwent multigene panel testing had changes to their medical management, including modifications in follow-up and chemotherapy strategy.

"This legislation will ensure patients have equitable access to information concerning their lifetime risk of cancer, allowing them to make key decisions regarding risk reducing strategies and recommended screenings for early detection," said Rep. Patty Acomb.

According to a 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Report, 65% of young white women with breast cancer were offered genetic testing, while only 36% of young Black women with breast cancer were offered the same test options. Additional studies show that minority patients were more likely to utilize genetic testing following a cancer diagnosis but less likely following a family history of cancer, resulting in a missed opportunity for mutation detection and cancer prevention for these patients.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

