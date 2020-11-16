Bill Kampf is Welcomed to Bold Penguin's Advisory Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidly growing commercial insurance provider, Bold Penguin welcomed Bill Kampf to its advisory board. As the company continues to expand its circle of advisors, Kampf brings decades of relevant experience leading a range of functions at Progressive Insurance.

"Bill offers substantial and proven insurance expertise that will support Bold Penguin's business and talent growth goals," said Jeff Sopp, chairman of Bold Penguin's Advisory Board. "Each of us brings unique insights to help guide Bold Penguin's core mission to fuel commercial connectivity."

Kampf is now an independent advisor, having recently retired after a 40-year tenure at Progressive Insurance. At Progressive he held leadership roles in product, pricing, marketing, and sales, and he most recently served in Commercial Lines as the Small Business Insurance General Manager. Kampf previously led Progressive's commercial auto expansion efforts and has extensive expertise in strategy, innovation, and product development.

"Bill's expertise and skill set is an ideal complement to the board in place. We look forward to his mentorship as we continue our pace of rapid growth and expansion." said Ilya Bodner, founder and CEO of Bold Penguin.

Bold Penguin recently announced the addition of Valentina Isakina, and has set the expectation that members of its Advisory Board will help shape the strategic thinking of the company's expansion plans in the small commercial insurance arena. The company, which has experienced record growth in 2020, expects to continue this trajectory and double its small business quoting activity in the next 12 months.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is where technology enhances the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on agents, Bold Penguin upgrades the user experience for businesses, creates an easy tool for agents, and offers a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded in 2016 by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide and Progressive alongside regional carriers and established insurance agencies. For more details, please visit www.boldpenguin.com .

