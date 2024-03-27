Bill Maher Launches Club Random Studios, a Podcasting Platform Championing Authenticity from Unfiltered Celebrity Voices

Award-Winning Sports Journalist Sage Steele to Debut "The Sage Steele Show" as Inaugural Podcast Under Club Random Studios

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, Bill Maher and co-creators and executive producers Chris Case and Chuck LaBella have collaborated to establish a new podcasting network, Club Random Studios.

The shows will be hosted by celebrity talent who want to try something different and span a wide variety of personalities and interests, many of which have been discussed by Maher and his guests on the Club Random podcast.

Maher says: "My lifelong goal has been to get the kind of conversation we have in life – utterly real, completely authentic, cleaned up for no one – on the air. I went with that as far as I could on television; Andrew Sullivan once said, 'He gets the conversation we have in the green room on the show.' But I knew there was still another level to get to, and a nighttime feel, that was missing in podcasts, and that's why I started Club Random. Now I want to help this impressive slate of other voices to do the same thing on the Club Random network. Dance like no one's watching? We talk like no one can cancel us."

The inaugural podcast under Club Random Studios is "The Sage Steele Show." Sage Steele, renowned sports journalist and former ESPN anchor, launches her new podcast today.

Maher continues, "She's the perfect choice to be our first new host because, like me, she pissed off Disney. There's a certain poetic symmetry to that."

Sage says, "I'm thrilled to finally announce 'The Sage Steele Show!' allowing others to share their stories and speak their truth has been a priority for me throughout my career. So, to have a platform that encourages candid, vulnerable conversations with people whose refusal to be silenced empowers others is truly a dream come true. I'm beyond excited to team up with Bill and the Club Random team!"

Featuring one-on-one, in-depth conversations with an eclectic mix of entertainers, celebrities, and athletes, including Dana White, Howie Mandel, Sharon Osbourne, Jillian Michaels, Drea DeMatteo, Adam Carolla, Reggie Watts, and Steve Garvey to name a few, "The Sage Steele Show" will be available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

