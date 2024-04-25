Comedian Matt Friend Announces "Friend in High Places" Podcast in Partnership with Bill Maher's Club Random Studios Network

Weekly Podcast Set to Launch Later This Spring Where All Podcasts are Available

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Friend, the comedic force behind viral celebrity impersonations and hilarious red-carpet interactions, is thrilled to announce "Friend in High Places," a podcast set to debut on Bill Maher's Club Random Studios later this Spring.

Inspired by the late-night talk show format, "Friend in High Places" offers an engaging look into the personalities of high-profile guests, promising dynamic and authentic discussions coupled with hilarious comedy bits, including Friend's signature impressions. Partnering with Club Random Studios allows Friend to deliver his signature unfiltered style, diving deep into the interesting lives and captivating careers of his famous guests.

Friend says: "I am so incredibly thrilled to be launching my own show with Bill Maher's new company. Bill has accomplished every dream of mine… Making Johnny Carson laugh, hosting his own late-night show, and making a cultural impact across decades while entertaining millions. I can't wait for audiences to see a new side of me beyond the impressions and to chat with so many of my favorite stars and people."

Friend's meteoric rise with his spot-on impersonations of icons like Howard Stern, Paul Giamatti, Stanley Tucci, Austin Butler, and Donald Trump has led him to become a "must stop" on red carpets with A-list stars scouting him out during Hollywood's biggest nights, including the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and more. His innate ability to blend insightful questions with celebrity banter sets him apart.

Maher says: "Part of the mission for the Club Random Studios network is giving new talent the platform they deserve, and no one deserves it more than Matt. Matt is so talented that he has done something I never thought possible: making me want to hear MORE of Donald Trump's voice."

Expect Friend to be fast on his feet, shake things up, and create fun experiences with his biggest inspirations. The podcast will be available on major platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio, with new episodes being released weekly. Club Random Studios is a joint venture between Maher and "Club Random" co-creators and executive producers Chris Case and Chuck LaBella.

