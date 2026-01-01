Bill Mullen Named President of CalPortland Company

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CalPortland Company, a leader in the building materials industry, announced the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Bill Mullen to President, effective January 1st, 2026. Bill Mullen will continue to work closely with CEO Allen Hamblen, who remains Chief Executive Officer.

Bill Mullen, President at CalPortland Company

"With 32 years of experience in the building materials industry, Bill brings extensive expertise and a proven record of success." said Allen Hamblen, Chief Executive Officer of CalPortland. "During his time as Chief Operating Officer, Bill demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a strong commitment to our customers and employees. His promotion to President reflects the confidence we have in his ability to help lead the company forward."

In his new role, Mullen will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and executing the company's strategic initiatives, while supporting continued growth and operational excellence across the organization.

"I am honored to be appointed President and to continue working alongside Allen and our leadership team," said Bill Mullen. "I look forward to building on CalPortland's strong foundation, supporting our teams, and delivering value to our customers as we move into our next chapter of growth."

This leadership appointment underscores CalPortland Company's commitment to continuity, experienced leadership, and long-term success.

About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its executive offices in Summerlin, Nevada. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com.

SOURCE CalPortland Company