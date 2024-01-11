Bill Nye to Keynote ASU+GSV AIR Show: the AI Revolution in EDU, Live in San Diego

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU+GSV AIR Show, the world's largest gathering for all things AI in education, announces iconic science educator Bill Nye as a keynote speaker for the inaugural AIR Show, April 13-15, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center. Known for his unique blend of entertainment and education, Bill Nye will bring his signature enthusiasm and accessible style to the free, in-person event that will explore the AI Revolution in education.

Bill Nye Announced ASU+GSV AIR Show Keynote

Best known for his Emmy-winning run as "Bill Nye the Science Guy," Nye's love of science and flair for comedy has inspired generations of science learners and curious thinkers—deftly translating complex topics to help audiences of all ages engage with and improve our world. The scientist, engineer, comedian, author, and inventor is a man with a mission: to help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work. 

"Artificial Intelligence is Air," says GSV Founder and CEO, Michael Moe. "Ubiquitous. Invisible. Required for life. And Bill Nye has been about as ubiquitous as air in the education of millions worldwide. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome his scientific perspective and infectious energy to AIR Show, because this really is about learning and building our future together." 

The inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show is an immersive experience that is expected to convene over 10,000 educators, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, employees, parents, and students to explore the revolutionary impact of artificial intelligence on teaching and learning. With over 125 exhibiting companies that are pioneering AI in EDU, AIR Show will feature live demos, insightful keynotes, hands-on workshops, and meaningful community-building. Attendees can expect a dynamic blend of learning, networking, and practical takeaways over the course of the three days. 

Tickets for AIR Show are free, but space is limited. Register now to future-proof your school, organization, career – and yourself! Be part of the movement shaping the future of learning.

For more information about AIR Show and to register for the event, please visit https://www.asugsvsummit.com/airshow.

About ASU+GSV
Now celebrating its 15th year, the ASU+GSV Summit has become the world's most important and impactful gathering of leaders across "Pre-K to Gray" education and workforce learning. Hosted in San Diego, the annual event has grown to attract over 7,000 in-person registrants from more than 66 countries and 10,000 virtual attendees yearly. Today the ASU+GSV platform includes the annual ASU+GSV Summit as its flagship convening, the India-based ASU+GSV & Emeritus Summit, and the inaugural ASU+GSV AIR Show exploring the AI Revolution in EDU.

