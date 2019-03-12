Bill-of-Material (BOM) and Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Ainstein's K-77 Long Range Radar Featuring Calterah CAL77A2T4R FOWLP Transceiver, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ainstein K-77 Long Range Radar featuring Calterah CAL77A2T4R FOWLP Transceiver" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For autonomous driving, Long Range Radar (LRR) is a key technology. For the last few years, devices have been built using SiGe BiCMOS technology, which allows high power and high-resolution radar. But as the number of radars grows as autonomous driving emerges, low power consumption and low-cost chipsets will be needed. Radio frequency (RF) CMOS technology is therefore newly being used in radar chipsets in order to satisfy these requirements. Beside the main players like Texas Instruments (TI) or NXP, small players like Calterah can also compete. Ainstein chose Calterah for its Kanza-77 (K-77) LRR designed for Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) applications like forward collision warning or assist brake functions, pedestrian and cyclist collision warnings and adaptive cruise control.



The K-77 is built on RF CMOS Technology from Calterah featuring two transmitters and four receivers designed for low power consumption and unit cost. The chipset allows cascading in order to increase the number of receiving and transmitting paths. Using embedded wafer level ball grid array (eWLB) packaging reduces parasitic signals, making this new chipset compact and powerful. Both monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) are soldered on an asymmetric printed circuit board (PCB) with a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate.



The radar is based on 77 GHz technology and provides two measurement modes, mid- and long-range, within a single package. Moreover, Ainstein developed advanced signal processing algorithms. supported by Xilinx's dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 based processing system. It enables detection and tracking of static and dynamic objects up to 64 targets in the vehicle's path, while allowing to the sensor to be highly customizable for customer applications.



Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Ainstein radar, we are releasing two reports. One report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor. The other report reviews the CAL77A2T4R transceiver, including a complete die analysis, cost analysis, and price estimate for the chips. It also includes a physical and technical comparison with TI's AWR1243, which targets long-range radar detection and radar imaging.

Key Topics Covered:



SYSTEM REPORT

Overview/Introduction



Company Profile

Executive Summary

Block Diagram

Company Profile

Physical Analysis

Views and Dimensions of the Radar

Radar Opening

Electronic Boards

External View

High Definition Photo

Components Markings and Identification

Cost Analysis

Substrate Cross Sections and EDX Analysis

BOM Cost - Electronic Boards

BOM Cost - Housing

Material Cost Breakdown

Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Selling Price

CHIPSET REPORT

Overview/Introduction



Calterah - Company Profile



Radar Chipset - Market Analysis



Physical Analysis

Physical Analysis - Methodology

Package Assembly: Overview and Cross-Section

Die: Overview, Process and Cross-Section

Physical and Cost Comparison

Calterah vs. Texas Instruments

Manufacturing Process Flow

Die/eWLB Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit

Cost Analysis

Cost Analysis Overview

Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis

Yield Hypotheses

Die Cost : Front-End and Wafer Cost

eWLB Packaging Assembly Cost

Component Cost

Estimated Price Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Ainstein

Calterah

NXP

Texas Instruments

Xilinx

