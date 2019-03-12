Bill-of-Material (BOM) and Manufacturing Cost Analysis of Ainstein's K-77 Long Range Radar Featuring Calterah CAL77A2T4R FOWLP Transceiver, 2019 Report
Mar 12, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ainstein K-77 Long Range Radar featuring Calterah CAL77A2T4R FOWLP Transceiver" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For autonomous driving, Long Range Radar (LRR) is a key technology. For the last few years, devices have been built using SiGe BiCMOS technology, which allows high power and high-resolution radar. But as the number of radars grows as autonomous driving emerges, low power consumption and low-cost chipsets will be needed. Radio frequency (RF) CMOS technology is therefore newly being used in radar chipsets in order to satisfy these requirements. Beside the main players like Texas Instruments (TI) or NXP, small players like Calterah can also compete. Ainstein chose Calterah for its Kanza-77 (K-77) LRR designed for Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) applications like forward collision warning or assist brake functions, pedestrian and cyclist collision warnings and adaptive cruise control.
The K-77 is built on RF CMOS Technology from Calterah featuring two transmitters and four receivers designed for low power consumption and unit cost. The chipset allows cascading in order to increase the number of receiving and transmitting paths. Using embedded wafer level ball grid array (eWLB) packaging reduces parasitic signals, making this new chipset compact and powerful. Both monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) are soldered on an asymmetric printed circuit board (PCB) with a hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate.
The radar is based on 77 GHz technology and provides two measurement modes, mid- and long-range, within a single package. Moreover, Ainstein developed advanced signal processing algorithms. supported by Xilinx's dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 based processing system. It enables detection and tracking of static and dynamic objects up to 64 targets in the vehicle's path, while allowing to the sensor to be highly customizable for customer applications.
Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Ainstein radar, we are releasing two reports. One report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the radar sensor. The other report reviews the CAL77A2T4R transceiver, including a complete die analysis, cost analysis, and price estimate for the chips. It also includes a physical and technical comparison with TI's AWR1243, which targets long-range radar detection and radar imaging.
Key Topics Covered:
SYSTEM REPORT
Overview/Introduction
Company Profile
- Executive Summary
- Block Diagram
- Company Profile
Physical Analysis
- Views and Dimensions of the Radar
- Radar Opening
- Electronic Boards
- External View
- High Definition Photo
- Components Markings and Identification
Cost Analysis
- Substrate Cross Sections and EDX Analysis
- BOM Cost - Electronic Boards
- BOM Cost - Housing
- Material Cost Breakdown
- Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost
- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown
Estimated Price Analysis
- Estimation of the Selling Price
CHIPSET REPORT
Overview/Introduction
Calterah - Company Profile
Radar Chipset - Market Analysis
Physical Analysis
- Physical Analysis - Methodology
- Package Assembly: Overview and Cross-Section
- Die: Overview, Process and Cross-Section
Physical and Cost Comparison
- Calterah vs. Texas Instruments
Manufacturing Process Flow
- Die/eWLB Packaging Process and Fabrication Unit
Cost Analysis
- Cost Analysis Overview
- Main Steps Used in the Economic Analysis
- Yield Hypotheses
- Die Cost : Front-End and Wafer Cost
- eWLB Packaging Assembly Cost
- Component Cost
Estimated Price Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ainstein
- Calterah
- NXP
- Texas Instruments
- Xilinx
