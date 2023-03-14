Bill Shopoff Receives 2023 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William A. Shopoff has been honored with the prestigious Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award by premier Orange County business publication, the Orange County Business Journal. Mr. Shopoff is the president and CEO of Orange County-based commercial real estate investment firm, Shopoff Realty Investments, as well as the chairman of Vertimass, a sustainable fuel technology company.

"Being an entrepreneur is a wonderful and challenging journey and I am immensely proud of the successful businesses I have built over the past 40 years," explained William A. Shopoff. "I am honored to have been selected for this award among a group of such accomplished and esteemed business leaders in Orange County."

Selected from over a hundred nominees, the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award is designed to recognize individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneurial spirit – individuals who, by their creativity and determination, have established and nurtured successful business ventures and distinguished themselves by their foresight, determination, and accomplishments, according to the Orange County Business Journal.

Richard Reisman, publisher of the Orange County Business Journal added, "Bill, alongside his wife Cindy, stands out in our extraordinarily vibrant entrepreneurial community, as recognized by our judges. Bill's talent as a businessman is also matched by his generous heart."

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 31-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets and development projects. The 31-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

