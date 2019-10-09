Bill Sussman, Veteran Digital Marketing Leader, Joins inMarket as President

LOS ANGELES and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- inMarket , the leader in real-time and predictive advertising solutions, has hired veteran business leader Bill Sussman as President, effective immediately. In the new position based out of inMarket's Bentonville, AR office, Sussman will oversee sales, marketing and overall market-facing strategy for the rapidly growing company.

Across a 20+ year career leading digital marketing businesses, Sussman has shown a consistent record of exceeding aggressive goals and growing companies to become dominant market leaders. He brings a keen understanding of consumer behavior and digital technology as well as a solid background in business strategy, brand development and organizational scalability.

Sussman joins inMarket from 101 Ventures, where as CEO he oversaw three distinct shopper marketing businesses that grow CPG sales. Prior to 101, Sussman led Collective Bias from growth stage through acquisition as their President & CEO, was VP of Retail Development at Nickelodeon, and was the General Manager of Walmart and Sam's Club for Triad Digital.

"Bill's amazing leadership drove some of retail marketing's most impressive companies," said Todd Dipaola, CEO and Founder, inMarket. "His experience with world-class digital technologies, combined with his deep expertise across sales, marketing, and client strategy will help us continue to accelerate inMarket's unique growth and momentum in the space. We are excited to welcome Bill to the inMarket family."

Having worked with some of the most effective companies in integrated advertising, Sussman's industry leadership and results-oriented approach are a perfect fit for inMarket's rapid ascent. In 2019 alone, the company grew 66% year-over-year, acquired location-based marketing company ThinkNear, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform in the Digiday Technology Awards.

"inMarket has thrived by providing a full service location platform that leverages real-world physical movements to help advertisers better understand who consumers are, why they make decisions, and when to best reach them. inMarket's award-winning platform, deep data science expertise and incredible team helps advertisers sense and respond to consumers needs throughout the purchase process and during the moments that matter," said Bill Sussman, President, inMarket. "I'm incredibly excited to join this world-class team and build upon the success we drive on behalf of the world's biggest brands and agencies in the years to come."

About inMarket

inMarket is the leader in digital advertising and predictive location solutions that help brands sense and respond to consumer needs in real-time. Since 2010, inMarket has helped thousands of brands leverage SDK-derived, opt-in consumer data to better understand who consumers are, why they make decisions and how best to reach them. With inMarket's suite of solutions, brands can better understand consumers, activate real-time digital advertising in the moments that matter and generate better campaign attribution. inMarket's Moments solution drives an average of 5x the performance of traditional digital media and was a key factor in winning Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards. inMarket, headquartered in Los Angeles, has offices in Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

