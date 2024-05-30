InMarket Expands Vertical Practice Lead Team with Executive Hires Sharon Glass and Matt Knust

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InMarket , a leader in real-time marketing and measurement, today announced the appointment of Sharon Glass as Vice President (VP) Practice Lead of Pharma & OTC and Matt Knust, VP Practice Lead of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). As subject matter experts, Glass and Knust join InMarket's Practice Leads team, offering vertical expertise, including specialized insights and strategic recommendations, to clients within their respective verticals.

Championing 25+ years of customer strategy expertise, Glass has a proven track record in creating deep strategic partnerships, developing customer-centric solutions and successfully leading organizations to reach their full potential. Holding leadership positions including Global Head of Sales of UMO Rewards at Cubic and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Catalina Marketing, Glass has helped thousands of clients drive incremental growth, while supporting product development and innovation internally to ensure her teams deliver success.

Knust joins InMarket with 20+ years of CPG and Shopper Marketing experience at digital marketing companies, including Aki Technologies, Conversant, MaxPoint and News Marketing America. A trusted advisor to retailer and shopper marketing teams, Knust has an extraordinary history of driving phenomenal results for brands and their customers. He's also been a key player in the go-to-market strategies behind media innovations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sharon and Matt to the InMarket team," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "As consumer behaviors continue to seek value and convenience in the face of rising costs, it's essential for brands to have a constant pulse on trends to remain one step ahead of the competition. Our Practice Leads play a vital role in helping our clients do exactly that, empowering them to not only stay ahead but remain at the forefront of digital marketing innovation within their industries."

Reporting to Dustin Kuk, InMarket's Head of Strategic Verticals, Glass and Knust are the newest additions to InMarket's esteemed Practice Lead team, currently comprised of Mitch Cristol (Beverage), Alicia DiStefano (Dining), Debbie Ferris (Agency Partnerships) and Gerry Joyce (Retail).

