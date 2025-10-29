Billboard Magazine Selects The Los Angeles Recording School to its 2025 Top Music Business School List

Celebrating eight consecutive years of recognition from Billboard Magazine for leadership in music business education.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The Los Angeles Film School , has once again been named to Billboard Magazine's Top Music Business School List for 2025 . This marks the eighth consecutive year the school has earned recognition from Billboard Magazine for its excellence in music industry education.

Each year, Billboard Magazine highlights leading programs around the world that emphasize the importance of business skills in the modern music industry. The magazine's selection is informed by industry recommendations, alumni success, and the distinctive qualities that set each program apart.

The L.A. Recording School boasts immersive, career-focused degree programs designed to prepare students for a wide range of roles in music and entertainment. Its curriculum emphasizes key industry skills such as marketing strategy, brand development, artist and repertoire (A&R), and tour management.

Related degrees offered by the college, include:

Associate of Science in Audio Production

Associate of Science in Music Production

Bachelor of Science in Audio Production

Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Business

Bachelor of Science in Music Production

Bachelor of Science in Media Communications

With an alumni network of award-winning professionals and creatives shaping today's entertainment landscape, The L.A. Recording School continues to be a leader in music business education.

For more information on The Los Angeles Recording School or The Los Angeles Film School, including program offerings, alumni spotlights and success stories, visit lafilm.edu .

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit:lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

