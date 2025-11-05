Los Angeles Film School Recognized Among America's Top Online Colleges by Newsweek

News provided by

The Los Angeles Film School

Nov 05, 2025, 20:39 ET

National ranking highlights the college's excellence in delivering high-quality education to students worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Top Online Colleges. This distinction celebrates outstanding online programs across the nation, and recognizes the L.A. Film School's reputation as a leader in online education.

Continue Reading
Los Angeles Film School Recognized Among America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek
Los Angeles Film School Recognized Among America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek

Following its previous recognition on Newsweek's 2025 list,this honor reaffirms the institution's continued commitment to accessible, high-quality learning. By combining technical expertise, artistic exploration, and flexible scheduling, the college empowers learners to achieve their goals from anywhere in the world.

As The L.A. Film School expands its academic offerings, it remains focused on delivering innovative programs that meet the evolving needs of today's learners and the entertainment industry. Through a culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, The L.A. Film School continues to shape the future of online education and prepare students for success in a dynamic landscape.

To learn more about our entertainment-focused online programs, visit our Online Programs page.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TheWrap Recognizes The Los Angeles Film School Among Its Top 50 Film Schools Ranking

TheWrap Recognizes The Los Angeles Film School Among Its Top 50 Film Schools Ranking

The Los Angeles Film School has been featured as one of the top film schools in the United States by TheWrap magazine's 2025 Top 50 Film Schools...
Billboard Magazine Selects The Los Angeles Recording School to its 2025 Top Music Business School List

Billboard Magazine Selects The Los Angeles Recording School to its 2025 Top Music Business School List

The Los Angeles Recording School, a division of The Los Angeles Film School, has once again been named to Billboard Magazine's Top Music Business...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Education

Education

Entertainment

Entertainment

Film and Motion Picture

Film and Motion Picture

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics