Los Angeles Film School Recognized Among America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to announce its inclusion in Newsweek's 2026 list of America's Top Online Colleges . This distinction celebrates outstanding online programs across the nation, and recognizes the L.A. Film School's reputation as a leader in online education.

Following its previous recognition on Newsweek's 2025 list,this honor reaffirms the institution's continued commitment to accessible, high-quality learning. By combining technical expertise, artistic exploration, and flexible scheduling, the college empowers learners to achieve their goals from anywhere in the world.

As The L.A. Film School expands its academic offerings, it remains focused on delivering innovative programs that meet the evolving needs of today's learners and the entertainment industry. Through a culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, The L.A. Film School continues to shape the future of online education and prepare students for success in a dynamic landscape.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

