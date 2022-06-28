Billd Announces Partnership with ConstructConnect to Significantly Strengthen Bid Strategies for Trade Contractors

With this partnership, Billd's premier financing offerings are now readily available to trade contractors as they assess and bid on new projects. This allows trade contractors to plan their financial strategy for each project, reducing the risk of negative cash flow, which can be disruptive once a project reaches execution. By providing access to upfront cash solutions for materials, approved ConstructConnect customers will be able to lock in crucial materials as soon as projects are won, mitigating financial risk from unpredictable market fluctuations in cost and project delays from increased lead times.

"Subcontractors have long struggled to gain access to working capital to maintain and grow business through traditional financial institutions," said Jon Kost, Chief Strategy Officer of ConstructConnect. "Our partnership with Billd informs subcontractors about the opportunity to secure material and labor payment financing while they wait for payment on work already completed. This should better position companies that require access to working capital to succeed and grow their businesses."

Billd has taken major strides in the construction industry to provide financing terms that align with payment cycles. Trade contractors and suppliers are typically the last to get paid, waiting on average over 83 days. A recent US market report from Billd that surveyed nearly 800 contractors found that 66% of contractors pay for materials and 82% pay for labor before receiving payment for their work. Billd works to help alleviate this financial burden through cash flow solutions that allow trade contractors to take on and execute more projects.

"The lack of access to finance resources has shortchanged trade contractors for decades, causing limitations on their ability to maintain healthy cash flow," said Chris Doyle, CEO of Billd. "We're thrilled to bring financial options to more contractors through ConstructConnect's pre-construction portfolio. Together we will increase bidding confidence and support execution."

About Billd

Billd was started by Christopher Doyle and Jesse Weissburg, industry veterans in both construction and finance. Chris and Jesse were inspired to launch Billd to bring the financial power of Wall Street to the construction jobsite, allowing contractors to bypass project hurdles with access to upfront funds while enabling suppliers to sell more materials with less risk. For contractors who usually aren't paid until more than 83 days from purchasing materials, Billd provides 120-day terms so they can stabilize cash flow and more effectively grow their businesses. With a deep understanding of the construction industry, Billd knows traditional credit metrics are poor predictors for risk in this vertical segment and has built a variety of industry-specific proprietary analytic tools to better assess risk in the construction industry.

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect is a leading provider of commercial construction information and technology solutions and is committed to transforming the way the construction industry does business by providing its customers the tools, information, and connections needed to drive their success.

