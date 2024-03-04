BILLERICA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Massachusetts Public Sector Workers Overwhelmingly Vote to Join Teamsters Local 25

BILLERICA, Mass., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 65 workers at Billerica Department of Public Works have voted to organize with Teamsters Local 25 in Boston. The new members work as town hall custodians and in the cemetery, engineering, highway, parks and trees, sewer, wastewater, and water divisions.

"These workers had been representing themselves for several years but saw what DPW Teamsters in neighboring communities were able to achieve," said Tom Mari, President of Local 25. "Our organizers met with them and spoke about the benefits that come with joining the Teamsters, like good wages, strong benefits, and respect. They join a growing municipal division of DPW members at Local 25 and I'm looking forward to working with them on their first contract."

"Billerica DPW has been a small association for more than 40 years – and after many recent discussions, we decided it was time to join a well-known union that strives to maintain workers' rights and fair wages," said Anthony Amato, a heavy motor equipment operator at Billerica Department of Public Works. "We felt that there was not a better choice than Teamsters Local 25. We are excited to be Teamsters and we look forward to what the future brings!"

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 12,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 25