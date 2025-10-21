Billiard TV FAST Channel is Now Available on Prime Video UK

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billiard TV, a 24/7 television network with programming dedicated exclusively to cue sports, is now available as a free ad-supported television (FAST) channel on Prime Video UK. Billiard TV previously announced its launch on Prime Video in the U.S. earlier this year.

Billiard TV is in the midst of its most successful year yet on the strength of a new partnership with Matchroom to air highlights and full-event footage from the past 10 years of the Mosconi Cup, the most prestigious international nine-ball pool tournament in the world, in addition to 150 days of live event programming throughout 2025.

"It was a big deal for us to announce Billiard TV's launch on Prime Video in the U.S. earlier this year, and we're equally thrilled about the channel now being accessible on Prime Video UK," says Brendan Canning, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Triple B Media, which operates Billiard TV. "The real winners, of course, are the fans and viewers of cue sports, who are among the most loyal groups of fans out there. Billiard TV aims to superserve a fan base that has been underserved for too long."

Since launching in 2021, Billiard TV has amassed key partnerships throughout the sport including with the Pro Billiard Series, Euro Tour, Matchroom Sport, Women's Professional Billiard Association, International Pool Association, American Poolplayers Association, Accu-Stats, and more. By the end of 2025, Billiard TV will have streamed more than 50 multi-day professional events totaling more than 1,000 hours of live programming. Billiard TV racked up more than 65 million viewers in 2024 with an average watch time of 80 minutes per session.

In addition to Prime Video UK, Billiard TV is accessible on a wide range of television platforms, including Prime Video, DIRECTV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, LG Channels, DAZN, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, Xumo Play, Rogers Stream, Google Freeplay, Plex, Distro TV, Local Now, Tivo, Free Live Sports, TCL, sports.tv, Freecast, Stremium, Channel Box and Vidaa. (Availability of Billiard TV on a given platform may vary by country.) Billiard TV is also available to stream via its own Roku app.

Triple B Media is a full-service content company, specializing in the operation of television networks and content distribution throughout the world. Triple B Media owns or operates television networks including Billiard TV, Bark TV, PowerSports World, ACL Cornhole TV and more. Triple B Media was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. tripleb.tv

