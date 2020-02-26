Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market, Forecast to 2025 - Leading Players are Brunswick Corporation, Diamond Billiard Products, H. Betti Industries, and Birmingham Billiards

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global billiards and snooker equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Key Highlights



With the growing trend of customization, the players have started designing customized billiards and snooker equipment to increase their customer base, increasing sales. Key players are using customer interaction platforms to get customer feedback regularly.

Asia-Pacific holds a significant amount of market share, the fastest being South Korea , as billiards is being played by more than 1.2 million people every day at around 2,000 billiards rooms in the country.

holds a significant amount of market share, the fastest being , as billiards is being played by more than 1.2 million people every day at around 2,000 billiards rooms in the country. Brunswick Corporation, Diamond Billiard Products, H. Betti Industries, and Birmingham Billiards are some of the prominent players operating in billiards and snooker equipment market.

Market Trends



Growth in Infrastructural Development coupled with Government initiatives



The standard of snooker facilities continues to rise with a growing number of official academies being launched across the world. The rise in the number of grassroots programs in schools, colleges, and clubs is one of the major factors driving the sales of billiards and snooker equipment, globally. Projects, such as World Disability Snooker, the World Women's Snooker Tour, and Cue Zone into Schools, supported by accredited coaching programs, are all now gaining momentum. Additionally, various governing bodies and associations played a significant role in promoting billiards and snooker as a sport.



North America is Leading the market



Strong penetration of cue sports and various recreational activities, along with numerous associations promoting the sport in the region, is expected to boost the demand for billiards and snooker equipment in the region. Favorable support from various governing bodies such as the United States Billiard Association (USBA) is further propelling the demand for billiards and snooker equipment across the region. The major players in the market are adopting online retail strategies to reduce costs and increase their margins, which may benefit the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Brunswick Corporation, Diamond Billiard Products, H. Betti Industries, and Birmingham Billiards Ltd are some of the prominent players who are operating in this market. These players are embarking on mergers and acquisitions and entering into partnerships as one of their key strategies to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Carom

5.1.2 Pool

5.1.3 Snooker

5.2 By Equipment

5.2.1 Table

5.2.2 Ball

5.2.3 Cue

5.2.4 Other Equipment

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline channel

5.3.2 Online channel

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Belgium

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 South Korea

5.4.3.4 Vietnam

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Brunswick Corporation

6.4.2 Diamond Billiard Products Inc.

6.4.3 H. Betti Industries Inc.

6.4.4 Birmingham Billiards Ltd.

6.4.5 Yalin International Billiard Goods

6.4.6 Snooker & Pool Table Company Ltd.

6.4.7 Kaldera Billiards

6.4.8 Fury



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gl73p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

