Billie Eilish to Perform Exclusive Concert for SiriusXM and Pandora Listeners

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that Billie Eilish will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners on Wednesday, September 18 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

The special and intimate concert will feature Eilish performing music from her critically-acclaimed, record-breaking, No. 1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, including her first No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100, "bad guy," as well as earlier fan-favorites.

"SiriusXM listeners are some of my earliest supporters," said Eilish. "To be able to perform for them at a legendary venue in my hometown, and thank them for their continued support, is such an honor. I can't wait to share this with you guys."

"Billie and her co-songwriter/producer brother, FINNEAS [Finneas O'Connell] have created a truly unique sound and style that authentically connects with our SiriusXM subscribers," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "By showcasing the depth and breath of her music across multiple SiriusXM channels, our subscribers discovered and embraced her from very early on and continue to grow with the creative force that is Billie Eilish. We're excited to have Billie create such a special experience for our subscribers with this intimate performance."

SiriusXM was the first broadcast radio outlet to support Eilish nationally with SiriusXM Chill and Alt Nation leading the way among others. As a part of Eilish's incredible success story, SiriusXM Chill championed the rising superstar in early 2018 as the first and only radio channel in the country to play and add the song, "bitches broken hearts." In July 2018, Alt Nation became the first channel in the country to play "you should see me in a crown" upon its release, and became the first radio channel to add the song later that month. It comes as no surprise that Eilish is currently the channel's most played artist.

SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance on-air and through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with us at siriusxm.com/perks. Additionally, SiriusXM subscribers since August 7, 2019 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to in Los Angeles, CA including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM + Pandora Present Billie Eilish at The Troubadour. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/Billie. Pandora listeners can also enter for a chance to win a trip for two to in Los Angeles, CA including airfare, hotel stay, and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM + Pandora Present Billie Eilish at The Troubadour. See Official Rules for complete details at siriusxm.com/BillieEilish.

The private performance will air live on Wednesday, September 18 at 8pm PT on Alt Nation (ch. 36) on SiriusXM radios, the SiriusXM app and web player. Alt Nation (ch. 36) can be accessed by subscribers on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About Billie Eilish

17-year-old global pop-phenom Billie Eilish has fast become one of the biggest stars to emerge since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes," and continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound. Fast forward from her humble breakout, Billie's album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? debuted at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S, as well as in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland and many more countries. It is now the biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), shifting 313,000 units in the first week and has already hit NUMBER 1 in the Billboard 200 album charts an additional 2 times since its release in March, earning Billie more than 15 billion combined streams worldwide to date. Most recently, Billie has earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single 'bad guy,' taken from her multi-platinum global smash debut album.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

