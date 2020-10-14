BillingPlatform Announces BillingCloud on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, a leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it has launched BillingCloud on Salesforce AppExchange. BillingCloud empowers customers by connecting billing and invoicing information directly with Salesforce CRM to better streamline and accelerate the lead-to-revenue process.

Used by Xandr, Amadeus, Asurint, Zerto, and other companies, BillingPlatform enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with the ability to monetize products with sophisticated usage and rating capabilities. That includes any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption, or hybrid-based billing, all on a single cloud platform. This enhanced flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue.

BillingPlatform for Salesforce

The integration of BillingPlatform and Salesforce allows executive, finance, and sales teams to see all revenue generated from each client and view revenue metrics across territories as soon as invoices and activity are rated right from Salesforce. In addition, with point-and-click configuration to add or delete data fields as business requirements evolve, critical CRM and billing data is automatically synchronized. This provides sales and account management with accurate and up-to-date information about their customers as well as a complete picture of the revenue being generated.

BillingPlatform's BillingCloud is currently available on AppExchange at: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FvKyiUAF&preview=%222020-08-12T13%3A25%3A36.000Z%22 .

Comments on the News

"By combining our billing solution with Salesforce's CRM, we're enabling our joint customers to rapidly adapt to ever-changing market conditions with automated lead-to-revenue processes," said Dennis Wall , BillingPlatform CEO. "Having our solution listed on AppExchange further validates our commitment to helping Salesforce customers streamline the entire monetization process to improve customer experiences and overall financial performance."





, BillingPlatform CEO. "Having our solution listed on AppExchange further validates our commitment to helping Salesforce customers streamline the entire monetization process to improve customer experiences and overall financial performance." "BillingPlatform is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by helping companies capitalize on technology investments and accelerate revenue growth," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile billing software solution gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services resulting in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media, and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit billingplatform.com .

