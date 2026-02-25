BillingPlatform Celebrates 2025 Partner of the Year Award Winners

PwC, RESPEC and Adyen recognized for partnership excellence and go-to-market impact

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's most innovative business models, today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner of the Year Awards program. The annual program recognizes partners that deliver exceptional customer outcomes, including faster time to value, improved monetization strategies and more efficient revenue operations. By collaborating closely with BillingPlatform, these partners help customers modernize complex billing, accelerate the launch of new offerings, and achieve measurable business outcomes across growth, margin and operational efficiency.

BillingPlatform's 2025 Partner of the Year Award winners are:

Global Delivery Partner of the Year: PwC

PwC has been named BillingPlatform's 2025 Global Delivery Partner of the Year for its outstanding delivery of BillingPlatform solutions and measurable business impact for clients. The award recognizes PwC's leadership in deal influence, customer success and community engagement, along with its strong commitment to certification and continued learning through the BillingPlatform Academy. PwC's dedication to client satisfaction underscores its role as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation and monetization excellence worldwide.

"Being named BillingPlatform's Global Delivery Partner of the Year is a reflection of the strength of our relationship," said Chris Dimuzio, principal, PwC. "Together, we've helped clients modernize complex billing and revenue operations at scale, delivering operational efficiency, increased control and solving for revenue leakage through the unique combination of BillingPlatform's leading technology platform coupled with PwC's delivery excellence and industry insight."

Regional Delivery Partner of the Year: RESPEC

RESPEC has been named BillingPlatform's 2025 Regional Delivery Partner of the Year, honoring its exceptional performance in delivering BillingPlatform solutions and driving customer success. This award reflects RESPEC's ability to influence deals, lead successful implementations and maintain strong client satisfaction. Through active participation in the BillingPlatform Community, ongoing commitment to partner training and certification, and valuable contributions to the Built on BP Marketplace, RESPEC continues to exemplify consulting leadership and dedication to partnership excellence.

"We are honored to have received BillingPlatform's 2025 Regional Delivery Partner of the Year award," said Meagan Chaddick, senior vice president at RESPEC. "Our partnership with BillingPlatform is paramount to our billing program and has been our most fruitful relationship over the last five years. As the first delivery partner to BillingPlatform, the RESPEC billing team has had the privilege of collaborating with sales, product and professional services as we built mutual success in the market."

Solution Partner of the Year: Adyen

Adyen has been named BillingPlatform's 2025 Solution Partner of the Year, recognizing its leadership in developing and delivering innovative joint solutions that drive measurable business value for clients. This award celebrates Adyen's strong sales influence, successful customer integrations and outstanding client satisfaction. Through active engagement in the BillingPlatform Community and continued investment in certification and training, Adyen exemplifies the spirit of partnership excellence and innovation that fuels shared success.

"We are honored to be recognized as BillingPlatform's 2025 Solution Partner of the Year," said Nadia Qureshi, VP, global head of commercial partnerships. "This award validates our strong commitment to partnership excellence and innovation, and it reflects the measurable business value we deliver to our mutual customers through innovative joint solutions. We look forward to continuing our active collaboration with BillingPlatform to ensure successful customer integrations and fuel shared success within their growing ecosystem."

With a diverse set of more than 40 implementation, technology, payment and tax partners, BillingPlatform offers the most in-depth support to it partners, including training and certification programs, monetization community discussion hub and a marketplace of pre-built services, components and accelerators.

"Our partners extend the reach of our platform and accelerate customer success by delivering seamless implementations, offering complementary solutions, powering frictionless payment experiences, and simplifying global tax and revenue compliance," said Matthew Kenneally, vice president of global ecosystems and alliances at BillingPlatform. "This year's winners showed unwavering focus on customer value and go-to-market excellence, and we are grateful to count PwC, RESPEC and Adyen – along with all of our partners – as important members of the BillingPlatform ecosystem."

Award recipients were evaluated across criteria aligned to partner impact, such as deal influence and revenue outcomes, customer engagements, community participation, academy and partner certifications and marketplace contributions.

