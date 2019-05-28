BillingPlatform Announces Sponsorships at Upcoming Gartner Conferences

DENVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, BillingPlatform, today announced it is sponsoring two upcoming Gartner conferences – Tech Growth & Innovation Conference and CFO & Finance Executive Conference, both of which provide key opportunities for market-leading insights and peer networking.

The Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference takes place June 3-5 in San Diego and provides critical updates on market and economic shifts and technology trends, and their impact on business. It is the only conference specifically tailored to the needs and perspectives of today's technology solution providers, enabling them to anticipate disruption and create a roadmap to successful innovation.

The Gartner CFO & Finance Executive Conference which takes place June 10-11 in Washington, DC is North America's most important gathering of CFOs and senior finance executives. It offers strategic guidance on the trends that shape finance, company performance and personal leadership. Thought leaders, sponsors, peers, and Gartner analysts provide attendees new ways to approach critical financial challenges.

BillingPlatform's cloud-based software makes even the most complex billing simple for any company, in any industry, with any business strategy and pricing model. As a sponsor at both of these conferences, BillingPlatform will be providing demos and showing the only monetization and billing solution that gives organizations the power to support the entire process from product concept to invoice – providing billing for recurring, usage-based, and one-time pricing models. BillingPlatform customers have seen revenue and margin growth, increased speed to market, reduced costs, and a positive impact to the customer experience.

"Gartner brings together industry leaders and we're excited to speak with attendees at both conferences, learn their billing challenges, and show how BillingPlatform can easily monetize complex pricing models to effectively grow and scale their businesses," said Jerry Schwartz, Vice President, Marketing at BillingPlatform. "Our cloud-based billing management platform is the fastest way for growing organizations to launch new products and quickly impact revenue."

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's monetization and billing software solution transforms enterprises to embrace digital transformation. This dynamic, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. BillingPlatform provides the most agile and comprehensive solution available including billing, revenue recognition, reporting, and other critical financial functions. With global customers across multiple industries including communications, transportation, technology, utilities, and media, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and billions of dollars every year enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs, and improve overall customer experience. To learn more visit https://billingplatform.com/.

