BillingPlatform Positioned as the Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ Report for Subscription and Billing Management

Revenue lifecycle management leader received the highest ratings for technology excellence and customer impact

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, named BillingPlatform a Technology Leader with the highest score out of 20 total vendors in the SPARK Matrix™: Subscription & Billing Management Applications, based on measures of technology excellence and customer impact. This is the fourth analyst report in which BillingPlatform has been ranked #1 in the last 12 months.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation and market positions.

BillingPlatform was named a Technology Leader for its key strengths including its metadata cloud architecture, unified platform and advanced features that facilitate accurate product definition and built-in mediation; ability to meet the needs of a wide variety of billing use cases, including complex usage-based billing; and strong YoY growth. BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"BillingPlatform is a leading provider of comprehensive billing and invoicing solutions that offer user-friendly configurations for various business models," said Sriraj Amrithraj, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Despite the competition, BillingPlatform's revenue management strategy positions it favorably for sustained global growth, evidenced by its significant YoY revenue growth and expanded customer base in 2023."

"As global enterprises turn to intelligent and automated solutions to innovate new business models and deliver high-scale growth, many look to industry analysts for referrals and recommendations so this recognition from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is significant," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "In fact, this is the fourth time we've been named the highest rated billing and subscription management vendor by industry analysts in the past year, underscoring the advantage our modern, cloud-based platform gives customers in reimagining their entire revenue lifecycle management process."

BillingPlatform has earned many accolades this past year, including being recognized as the Leader in Forrester Research's "The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Recurring Billing Solutions, Q1 2023," being evaluated with the highest overall rating in the MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing , ranked as the Overall Leader and an "Exemplary Vendor" in Ventana Research's 2023 Subscription Management Value Index report, named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortList™ for 2023, positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research and named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment. The company was also recognized for a fourth year in a row as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, honored by Best in Biz Awards for its fourth consecutive year, listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 and recognized by SIIA as the Best Subscription Billing Solution in the 2023 CODiE Awards .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Rappoport

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform