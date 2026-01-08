BillingPlatform Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Bishop as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Former Conga executive takes over for Dennis Wall who will remain on BillingPlatform's Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform , the leader in enterprise monetization, today announced Chris Bishop as the company's new CEO. Bishop succeeds Dennis Wall, who will remain engaged with the company as a member of its Board of Directors.

Chris Bishop, BillingPlatform CEO

Bishop brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and a proven track record of driving operational scale and business growth. He most recently served as Conga's Chief Customer Officer where he led the company's global operations supporting more than 10,000 enterprise customers and six million users of its CPQ, contract management and document automation software. During his time at Conga, Bishop also oversaw the company's revenue operations and marketing, and drove significant gains in revenue growth, customer time-to-value and operational efficiency.

Earlier in his career, Bishop held executive and senior management roles at Plex Systems, PeopleSoft and Oracle.

"From a market and customer perspective, I have seen the impact BillingPlatform delivers for global enterprises looking to track, bill and monetize complex combinations of products and services as business models evolve," said Chris Bishop, CEO at BillingPlatform. "As evidenced by BillingPlatform's blue-chip customer base and analyst recognition, the team has built the industry's most advanced monetization solution. I would like to thank Dennis for his leadership, and I look forward to advancing the mission he championed over the years by continuing to scale operations and accelerating growth worldwide."

BillingPlatform's Growth and Market Leadership

Over the past decade, BillingPlatform has evolved from a cloud-based billing solution into a comprehensive enterprise monetization platform, automating order-to-cash processes—from product setup and quoting to billing, invoicing, revenue recognition, payments and collections. Delivered via a secure, next-generation cloud platform, BillingPlatform features AI-powered navigation, reporting and financial insights.

The company has achieved over 500% revenue growth in the past five years, serving industry leaders such as J.P. Morgan, DirecTV, FIS, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Panera, Carrier and Clear Channel.

"Enterprises are rapidly adopting hybrid business models, and BillingPlatform's no-code configuration, native usage mediation, seamless payment processing, and out-of-the-box integrations make it an invaluable partner to the Office of the CFO," said Richard Liu, Partner at FTV Capital. "The company's rapid growth and exceptional customer base are a testament to its technology leadership, and Chris brings the right scaling and operational expertise to further fuel its next stage of expansion. We thank Dennis for his incredible leadership over the years, and we're excited to have his continued support and involvement going forward."

Innovation and Industry Recognition

BillingPlatform continues to invest in technology leadership with innovations such as its RevenueIQ AI suite, BP Pay, and BP E-Invoice. The company has been named a leader in more than a dozen analyst reports from Gartner, Forrester, MGI, IDC, ISG and others, and has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for six consecutive years.

"I'm proud to have been part of the team that grew a start-up into an industry leader focused on technology innovations, marquee customer wins across software, finance, media, communications and other sectors, and a collaborative and performance driven culture" said Dennis Wall, a member of the Board of Directors of BillingPlatform. "I look forward to supporting Chris and the executive team as BillingPlatform enters its next phase of growth."

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com .

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across financial technology and services, vertical software, enterprise technology and services, and healthcare technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm's deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world's leading enterprises and FTV Propel®, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions. FTV has invested in over 150 portfolio companies, including Agiloft, Docupace, EBANX, Lean Solutions Group, LoanPro, Neptune Flood Insurance, ReliaQuest and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (acquired by Clearwater Analytics), RapidRatings (recapitalized), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Doug Broad

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform