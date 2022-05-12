BillingPlatform Expands Global Partner Ecosystem to Capitalize on Enterprise Billing and Monetization Market Opportunity

Company sees significant momentum due to continued enterprise adoption of its cloud-based monetization platform and international expansion

DENVER, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced updates to its partner program after growing its enterprise customer base 35% last year and with a third of its customers now generating more than a billion in revenue or more. With the increase in large global enterprise deals, BillingPlatform is focusing on aligning with strategic partners and expects to generate at least 35% of its revenue through partners going forward, up from 15% last year.

BillingPlatform's Partner Program is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of partners including technology vendors, system integrators, consulting companies and accounting firms. It is built to provide the training, collaboration and resources that partners need to be successful and achieve their revenue goals and business objectives. BillingPlatform's partner program has three tiers – Platform, Select and Premier – that offer an increasing variety of benefits at each tier, such as training, sales enablement and collateral, resale and referral options, co-marketing activities, marketing development funds and more.

BillingPlatform's partner program includes:

Services Partners – This category is for systems integrators (SIs), accounting firms and other consulting organizations that provide implementation services and business guidance to companies around quote-to-cash, billing and revenue management. These partners may provide implementation services for BillingPlatform products, consulting on business processes, related system integration services or managed services such as a business process outsourcing (BPO). BillingPlatform has established strong working relationships with major global players like Accenture, Respec, TCS and others to deliver maximum customer value.





With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform combined with industry expertise from a broad ecosystem of partners puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"A key part of our growth strategy is identifying, building and engaging with an ecosystem of strategic partners around the world so we've redesigned our partner program specifically to unlock those new business opportunities," said Mark Swanholm, vice president of partnerships and alliances. "From API-based technology integrations to payment partners and engagements through consulting firms and global system integrators, our goal is to ensure customers maximize the value of their digital transformation and revenue management projects through the combined value of our platform and our partners' technology, services and solutions."

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

