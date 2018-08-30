BillingPlatform Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms in Q3 2018. As one of the vendors included in the Q3 2018 Constellation ShortList, BillingPlatform offers the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.

Constellation evaluated over 25 Digital Monetization Platforms. The chosen vendors were determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

BillingPlatform gives global enterprises the flexibility to monetize any business model, charging approach and pricing strategy. Unlike other systems that focus only on flat-rate subscriptions, BillingPlatform helps global enterprises manage their entire catalog of products, services and recurring revenue offerings, whether physical or digital, metered usage or subscription-based. This enables companies to go to market faster with new products and pricing models, and save headcount and reduce errors by automating manual processes.

"For companies looking to increase speed-to-market for new offerings, and improve efficiency, BillingPlatform offers the power to launch and monetize any pricing model," said Dennis Wall, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Constellation's recognition of our capability and enterprise-grade architecture confirms BillingPlatform as a market leader poised to set the standard for the next generation of Digital Monetization platforms."

"The latest Constellation ShortList updates reflect the leading solutions sought after by both our analysts and early adopter clients. We often work with market leader and fast follower clients to identify the leading solutions that apply exponential technologies to enterprise scale and security requirements. These lists constantly change, and the updates reflect the dynamism in the market and the expertise our analysts have in recommending the best solutions to our clients," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research.

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

