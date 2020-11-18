BillingPlatform Ranked 197th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leading global cloud-based monetization and billing solution provider, today announced it ranked No. 197 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy technology companies in North America. BillingPlatform's fiscal year revenue grew 617% from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform's BillingCloud is the only billing solution on the market that enables enterprises to move beyond simple subscription or fixed-fee billing with sophisticated usage-based pricing. The solution provides the ability to monetize products and services with any combination of one-time charges, promotional offers, subscription, consumption or dynamic-based pricing – all on a single, next-generation cloud platform. This unparalleled flexibility puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market and manage and grow their revenue. The flexibility also enables them to maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Being ranked on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500 is a testament to our team's shared commitment to be the leader in our space," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We are grateful for the recognition and honored that our customers continue to rely on BillingPlatform to automate mission critical operational processes, and to deliver differentiated, frictionless customer experiences."

BillingPlatform has won multiple awards in 2020, including being named a "Company of the Year" in Business Intelligence Group's BIG Awards for Business program and a Bronze winner in the "Company of the Year - Cloud Computing/SaaS/Internet" category in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®. The company also won a Gold Stevie® Award in the "Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium-Size" category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

