BillingPlatform Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third Consecutive Year

Critical Capabilities Validation Underscores Platform's Comprehensive Strength in Usage-Based, Mixed and Enterprise Billing

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise monetization landscape is transforming. As companies move beyond simple subscription models toward consumption-based pricing and hybrid billing structures, the complexity of billing operations has increased exponentially. Today, we feel Gartner confirmed what forward-thinking enterprises have discovered: BillingPlatform is the platform built for this challenge.

For the third consecutive year, BillingPlatform has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Recurring Billing Applications, which reinforces our proven execution and comprehensive vision for enterprise monetization.

Recognition Where It Matters Most

The Gartner Critical Capabilities report highlights BillingPlatform's strength across the industry's five most demanding Use Cases. The platform earned high marks across the board—including a leading 4.0 out of 5 in Mixed Billing, the most complex billing scenario where organizations combine multiple pricing models— alongside strong scores of 4.05 in Enterprise-Grade Billing, 4.1 in B2C Subscription Billing, 3.98 in Complex Usage Billing, and 3.93 in B2B Subscription Billing. This consistent performance across all five Use Cases demonstrates BillingPlatform's comprehensive strength exactly where enterprises struggle most: managing billing complexity, high transaction volume, and multiple pricing models at scale.

AI-Native Architecture Accelerates Time-to-Value

BillingPlatform AI—the industry's first AI-Native Monetization platform—enables organizations to design, test, and deploy new pricing models in days rather than weeks, while AI-guided configuration and intelligent data mapping substantially reduce typical implementation cycles. The platform continuously learns from operational data to identify billing exceptions, flag revenue recognition risks, and highlight customer churn indicators, enabling finance teams to shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive strategy.

Market Recognition

"For three consecutive years, Gartner has recognized BillingPlatform as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant," said Chris Bishop, CEO of BillingPlatform. "The market is evolving toward AI-native approaches to enterprise monetization, and we are leading that transformation. Organizations need platforms that can handle today's billing complexity while adapting to tomorrow's business model innovations. BillingPlatform AI enables exactly that—the speed, intelligence, and flexibility that modern monetization strategies demand."

The Gartner recognition is reinforced by consistent validation from Forrester Research (Leader in Recurring Billing Solutions), MGI (Leader in 360 Ratings Report for Agile Billing), ISG (Top Vendor in Revenue Recognition), QKS Group (SPARK Matrix Leader), and IDC (2024 SaaS Award for Customer Satisfaction). The company has also made Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists for six consecutive years.

Learn More

To access the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Recurring Billing Applications report, visit this page. To learn more about BillingPlatform AI, visit billingplatform.com/ai.

DISCLAIMER

Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Recurring Billing Applications. Mark Lewis, Kelly Fischbein. Release date, 12 August 2026.

Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for Recurring Billing Applications. Mark Lewis, Kelly Fischbein. 13 August 2026

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

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ABOUT BILLINGPLATFORM

BillingPlatform is the first AI-native usage-to-cash monetization platform built to empower businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the revenue lifecycle. We power growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve the overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com.

SOURCE BillingPlatform