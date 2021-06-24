Billionaires Row Expands Spirits Empire Distribution Via Total Wine & More

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Billionaires Row, the fastest growing black-owned and operated spirits company, is excited to announce its latest retail partnership with Total Wine & More. Billionaires Row Cognac and will now be sold at Total Wine & More exclusively in South Florida. Total Wine & More is a large, family-owned, privately held American alcohol retailer and the largest independent retailer of wine, beer and spirits in the U.S.

BR Cuvee XO

Billionaires Row is a premier lifestyle brand that sells Champagnes certified by the French government, Cognac created in France, and Alkaline Water that is 100% sustainable. By tackling global credit-less markets Billionaires Row is ensuring they influence those who carry weight in the industries stay a step ahead of the game. Utilizing exciting lifestyle products and experiences Billionaires Row continues to show signs of building the Brands while setting the bar of the luxury lifestyle higher and higher.

William Benson, Founder Billionaires Row and BR President Patrick Ductant are pleased to partner with Total Wine & More. "We are fortunate to have a partnered with one of the finest e-commerce wine and spirit companies representing our brand Billionaires Row Spirits. We are growing, and we are grateful," stated Ductant and Benson.

The partnership with Total Wine & More is part of Billionaires Row's attempt to transform the brick-and-mortar experience of buying black-owned spirits transitioning into the digital arena connecting BR's customers worldwide with Total Wine & More (http://TotalWine.com)

SOURCE Billionaires Row, LLC