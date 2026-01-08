Billtrust Announces 2025 Milestones Highlighted by AI-Powered Innovation and Industry Recognition

Groundbreaking Collections Advancements, New CEO Appointment, and Global Partnerships Reinforce Billtrust's Position as the Leading AI-powered Accounts Receivable Platform

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, today announced its 2025 business milestones, marked by significant product innovation, industry recognition, and AI-driven automation that helped enterprises optimize their accounts receivable operations and accelerate cash flow.

"2025 was a transformative year for Billtrust as we pushed the boundaries of what's possible in AR automation," said Grant Halloran, Billtrust CEO. "From our groundbreaking Collections Agentic Procedures to strategic global partnerships, we've delivered on our promise to bring true AI-powered transformation to B2B finance teams. As we look ahead to 2026, we're focused on deeper AI automation, expanded global partnerships, and continued leadership in AR innovation."

2025 highlights include:

Product Innovation & AI Leadership

Billtrust launched two major platform innovations that redefine AR automation. In July 2025, the company announced new advancements in its Collections solution, delivering a new standard for AR teams by unifying advanced automation, AI-driven insights, and seamless agentic AI workflows. Building on this foundation, Billtrust then released Collections Agentic Procedures in November 2025, introducing AI agents that enable autonomous, end-to-end collections workflows. These agentic capabilities represent a significant leap forward in AR automation, allowing finance teams to delegate complex decision-making to intelligent AI systems that autonomously recommend and execute optimal outreach strategies.

Billtrust's AI-powered approach is delivering measurable results for customers across industries:

"Our team has really enjoyed the automation—the notes and the way that they automatically save, the automated emails, and all of the tracking capability," said Christian Collins, Commercial Credit and AR Manager at McPherson Oil. "They no longer need to depend on a plethora of sticky notes to deal with all the reminders. Collectors aren't wasting time anymore. Instead, they're acting—making calls and escalating the right accounts at the right time."

"Artificial Intelligence is the future of AR happening now," said Brian Page, Director of Credit at 84 Lumber. "Billtrust is always improving their tools and constantly innovating with a clear focus on AI. We know we're in good hands."

New Leadership

Grant Halloran joined as Chief Executive Officer in December 2025, bringing more than 25 years of enterprise software leadership experience and a proven track record of scaling technology companies globally.

Industry Recognition and Validation

Billtrust earned recognition among G2's Best Software Products of 2025 and extended its streak as a G2 Grid Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software Leader to 19 consecutive quarters in the Winter 2026 report, earning 35 badges based on verified customer reviews praising the platform's ease of use, implementation quality, and ROI.

In addition, the company was named a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for Order-to-Cash Products, the highest category among 14 evaluated providers.

Independent research conducted by IDC in 2025 further validates the impact of Billtrust's solutions. The study found that organizations using Billtrust's AR automation achieved a 384% return on investment, generating $4.84 in benefits for every dollar spent, with an average payback period of just nine months. Customers reported $3.6 million in annual benefits, including $1.8 million in credit card processing fee savings, 52% more transactions handled per AR team member, and efficiency gains of 34% for AR teams and 32% for customer support. IDC also highlighted accelerated cash flow improvements, such as reducing remittance application time from 4–5 days to 24–48 hours and cutting days sales outstanding by 16%, all while enhancing working capital and customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships & Global Expansion

Billtrust expanded its global footprint through a new collaboration with Deloitte Belgium, helping enterprises across Europe optimize their collections processes and adopt best practices in AR automation. This partnership demonstrates Billtrust's growing international presence and commitment to serving the needs of global enterprises.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle - from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

