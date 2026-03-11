Billtrust Named Among G2's Best Accounting & Finance Software Products of 2026

Accounts Receivable Workflow and Payment Software Market Leader Recognized by Actual Users for the Impact of its AI-Driven Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, announced it has been named as one of G2's Best Accounting and Finance Products for 2026 for the second consecutive year.

The world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"The voices of our customers are what makes this recognition truly energizing," said Grant Halloran, Billtrust CEO. "They see firsthand how our innovative platform and AI-powered insights help them accelerate cash flow, reduce risk, boost productivity, and deliver standout customer experiences. We're incredibly honored to be named one of G2's Best Accounting and Finance Products and to stand alongside so many exceptional companies."

Billtrust's impact on B2B finance and accounts receivable professionals is evident in these quotes taken from recent G2 reviews:

"We're in Billtrust every day — invoicing, tracking payments, and running reports. It's become a 'can't-live-without' system for our AR department because it handles so many day-to-day workflows in one place."

"Billtrust's speed, ease of use, and the specific tools it offers contribute greatly to my workflow, and I'm impressed by its performance compared to other tools that I have used in the past."

"Overall, the performance and precision Billtrust offers are outstanding, making it a tool I wouldn't hesitate to recommend to others."

"I value the fact that Billtrust operates as an all-in-one program, consolidating everything into a single platform rather than having to juggle multiple systems. This convenience makes my job much easier, and overall, everything about Billtrust would make me choose it again."

"Billtrust has an innovative solution designed to improve efficiencies in AR processes. We first implemented credit card processing and saw immediate results. The cost savings we have experienced has blown away our expectations."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Billtrust. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

The G2 recognition follows a number of recent Billtrust AI-powered product innovations. In recent months, the company introduced several breakthrough advancements in its Collections solution including Agentic Credit Lines, Agentic VoIP and Agentic Procedures, all reinforcing Billtrust's position as the leader in AI‑driven accounts receivable automation.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn.

