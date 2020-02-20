Billtrust Appoints Mark Shifke as Chief Financial Officer Amidst Record-Setting Company Performance

Reporting to CEO & Founder Flint Lane, Shifke's strong fintech background will be important in his new role. "We're thrilled to have Mark join the Billtrust team," said Lane. "Mark is a world-class CFO and the perfect individual to help guide Billtrust into the future."

"I am pleased to join Billtrust's leadership team and look forward to guiding Billtrust's financial operations as they continue to transform the accounts receivables landscape for the world's leading brands," said Shifke. "I'm excited, not only that Billtrust's market-leading order-to-cash platform continues to be the industry standard, but that our Business Payments Network is revolutionizing B2B payments."

About Mark Shifke

Mark Shifke brings over 35 years of financial and legal experience to Billtrust. Most recently, Shifke served as CFO of Green Dot, also holding General Manager, Government Programs and Vice President, Special Projects positions at the fintech firm. Previously, he served as Managing Director, M&A and Corporate Finance Advisory at J.P. Morgan and as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as a Partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, a law firm and a Principal at KPMG LLP.. Mr. Shifke received his LL.M. in taxation from New York University School of Law, a J.D. from Tulane Law School, and B.A. from Tulane University.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

