Billtrust Releases New 2024 Global E-Invoicing Report

Annual Analysis Highlights Key Trends, Regulatory Updates Affecting Global B2B Companies

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, released its second annual Global E-Invoicing Report, providing an overview of the current e-invoicing landscape while highlighting key trends, regulatory updates and strategic opportunities for businesses in 2024.

"With Europe and Latin America in the forefront, rapid adoption in Asia and growing interest in North America, this new report provides critical updates and serves as a definitive resource for B2B companies and accounts receivable teams considering or planning to implement their own international e-invoicing initiatives," said Sunil Rajasekar, CEO, Billtrust.

In addition to a look at the last year's global e-invoicing highlights, as well as an analysis of today's status, the report discusses:

Which countries are moving towards e-invoicing adoption and when.

An update on the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) European legislative package.

The move towards Continuous Transaction Controls models (CTC).

Aligning payments and e-invoicing.

The e-invoicing and e-reporting conundrum.

The Achilles' heel of e-invoicing: flawed O2C processes and master data.

The e-invoicing tightrope walk: Navigating efficiency, data, and standards.

The integration impasse: How e-invoicing networks bridge the gap.

Strategic recommendations.

E-invoicing adoption is accelerating globally, driven by regulatory mandates and the need for efficiency. Regulations vary by region, with countries like Italy, Brazil and India leading in mandatory e-invoicing. Understanding these regulations is crucial for compliance and operational efficiency.

"The extensive array of international e-invoicing mandates demands a level of understanding that many companies cannot achieve independently," said Marco Eeman, Managing Director for Europe, Billtrust. "Effectively navigating this complex landscape of regulations ensures firms remain globally compliant and confident in their ability to conduct business across all desired markets."

