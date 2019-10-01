Billtrust Expands Chicago Footprint Amidst Company Momentum

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced that it has expanded its presence in Chicago, moving its office to the 28th floor of 125 South Wacker Drive to accommodate rapid growth and better leverage Chicago's large talent pool. The new space will hold employees whose roles cut across several areas, including marketing, sales and business development. Headcount will continue to grow in the new office as the company is hiring for several new roles .

"Chicago has been an incredible host to Billtrust, and we are thrilled to be growing our team there," said Flint Lane, CEO, Billtrust. "We've been experiencing significant growth as a company due in large part to the incredible team we have around us. It's extremely important to us that our employees work in environments which enable them to thrive."

Billtrust's expanded Chicago office is conveniently located in the heart of Chicago's financial district and will provide the Billtrust team and visiting customers with state-of-the-art technology, as well as expanded meeting and collaboration spaces.

This expansion comes on the heels of Billtrust's 18th anniversary and follows continued company growth in several areas, including:

$30+ billion in ACH and card payments processed thus far in 2019.

30+ million references shared on peer-to-peer credit community.

40+ verticals served with in-depth expertise.

565 employees in 22 states.

The company has also seen momentum recently with its Business Payments Network (BPN) platform, which was launched late last year in partnership with Visa in an effort to close the gap that exists between buyers and suppliers when it comes to payments. BPN has scaled significantly since its launch, recently adding several financial institutions to the platform, including J.P. Morgan, Priority Commercial Payments and Comdata.

To learn more about Billtrust and the company's mission to take B2B payments to the next level, visit the brand new Billtrust.com .

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

SOURCE Billtrust

Related Links

http://www.billtrust.com

