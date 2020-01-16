Billtrust Honored as One of Built In Colorado's 2020 Best Places to Work

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced today that it was included on Built In Colorado's 2020 list of Best Places to Work . Billtrust also received Best Paying Companies and Best Benefits designations. Companies are selected based on data submitted by both firms and their employees. Billtrust has office locations in Denver and Boulder, CO.

"We're proud to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Jeanne O'Connor, SVP of Talent at Billtrust. "Not only does Billtrust hire passionate, high-energy people who aim to make an impact, we skip the red tape and just get stuff done. We give employees autonomy to be creative and entrepreneurial, creating a fast-paced and fun office culture. We also offer great benefits like open paid time off, paid parental leave, sabbaticals, and charitable contribution matches. At Billtrust, employees work hard and have fun."

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

She added: "We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today's purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning."

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

Best Places to Work Methodology

Built In's list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

SOURCE Billtrust

Related Links

http://www.billtrust.com

