Billtrust Leads Enterprise and Mid-Market Categories in G2's Spring 2024 Accounts Receivable Automation Software Grid®

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced that it has again been named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Spring 2024. This is the twelfth consecutive quarter in which Billtrust has been recognized as a Leader by G2, one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces. Billtrust is rated as a Leader in both the Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Enterprise Businesses and Best Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Medium-Sized Businesses categories.

"Billtrust is amazing and our go-to for all of our company's needs! It's so easy and convenient."

"Great experience!"

"Best invoicing processing application."

"Accounts receivable professionals who are actively using Billtrust products are the best judges of how we help them move finance forward in their companies," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "That's why we take so much pride in the continued and unparalleled validation from Billtrust customers through G2 reviews."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

