Billtrust Positioned as the Overall Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Receivable Applications by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for Second Consecutive Year

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, announced that it has been named the 2024 overall technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Accounts Receivable Applications. As one of 21 vendors evaluated, Billtrust received the highest overall rating. Billtrust was also named the technology leader in 2023.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™ and offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation and market position.

According to Nehan Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Billtrust stands out in the global Accounts Receivable Applications market with unique offerings. This includes their new generative AI tool, Billtrust Finance Co-Pilot, enabling businesses to gain insights through simple questions. Billtrust's Days to Pay Index, an industry benchmark, provides customers with insights into their payment collection efficiency compared to other businesses in Billtrust's customer base. Billtrust's eSolutions services take this a step further. Their team designs and executes targeted email and phone campaigns using custom templates and scripts, all aimed at encouraging buyers to pay electronically. With its comprehensive functional capabilities, strong customer value proposition, and compelling ratings across customer impact and technology excellence parameters, Billtrust has been recognized as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Accounts Receivable Applications."

"We are pleased to again be recognized as the overall Accounts Receivable Applications market leader by SPARK Matrix™," said Sunil Rajasekar, Billtrust CEO. "This acknowledgment reinforces our dedication to providing outstanding customer value, driving us to continuously strive for excellence and innovation."

Billtrust's SPARK Matrix leadership position builds on the company's recent recognition as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software for Spring 2024, as well as recognition as a leading provider for Customer Billing/Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment Software in The Hackett Group's Digital World Class Matrix™ for Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Software.

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

