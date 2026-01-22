Billtrust Releases New Research Revealing ERP Systems Alone Can't Meet Modern AR Demands

Vanson Bourne study finds 98% of finance leaders believe purpose‑built AR software is essential for predictable cash flow and AI‑driven financial intelligence.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, has released new research with independent firm Vanson Bourne showing that finance leaders overwhelmingly view purpose‑built AR software as critical to achieving predictable cash flow and AI‑driven financial intelligence. The report, "ERPs Alone Aren't Enough: AR Software Required for Predictable Cash Flow," reflects insights from 500 U.S. finance executives and highlights the growing gap between traditional ERP capabilities and the automation, intelligence, and visibility required to manage modern AR operations.

"As finance teams take on a more strategic role in driving growth and protecting working capital, the limitations of ERP‑only AR processes are becoming impossible to ignore," said Grant Halloran, CEO of Billtrust. "This research validates what we hear every day from customers: purpose‑built AR software is no longer optional. It's the foundation for accurate forecasting, faster cash flow, and AI‑powered decisioning that modern finance teams need to stay competitive."

Key findings from the report include:

ERP systems are falling behind modern AR requirements

Finance teams now rely on an average of three ERP systems, yet only 23% say their ERPs can support all AR processes.

74% believe that their ERP system lacks the automation capabilities their AR teams need.

95% say AR software delivers greater ROI than ERP tools.

Third‑party AR software delivers measurable cash flow improvements

Organizations that augmented their ERP with dedicated AR software reported:

25% reduction in Days to Pay (DTP)

23% reduction in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)

18% higher accuracy and on‑time delivery of invoices

Nearly all respondents (95%) agree that third‑party AR software delivers stronger ROI than ERP‑native AR tools.

Automation and AI are now essential, not optional

96% say automation is critical to improving financial performance and customer experience.

98% express confidence in AI's ability to manage AR processes effectively.

94% believe AI‑powered forecasting and prediction will be very or extremely important within two years.

Finance leaders emphasized the need for AI‑driven insights that ERPs alone cannot provide such as identifying payment risks, preventing disputes, and enabling proactive decision-making.

Integration concerns are real, but no longer a barrier

Half of organizations plan to invest in third‑party AR solutions in the next 12 months. While some anticipate integration or change‑management challenges, executives overwhelmingly view these as manageable hurdles compared to the benefits of automation, visibility, and improved cash flow.

AR teams are shifting towards predictive finance

The report highlights a major transformation underway: AR teams are moving from transactional processing to predictive, AI‑driven operations. Purpose‑built AR platforms are emerging as the connective tissue across multiple ERPs, enabling centralized data management, intelligent automation, and real‑time insights that help finance leaders detect emerging risks, protect cash flow, and strengthen financial resilience.

"AI is fundamentally reshaping AR," Halloran added. "This research shows that organizations augmenting their ERPs with specialized AR platforms are already seeing the benefits of faster payments, fewer disputes, and clearer visibility into financial risk. This is the future of AR, and it's happening now."

"ERPs Alone Aren't Enough: AR Software Required for Predictable Cash Flow" is available for download at Billtrust.com.

