Billtrust Named to New Jersey, Colorado Best Places to Work Lists

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today it has been named among New Jersey's 2020 Best Places to Work by NJBIZ. It has also been named one of The Denver Post's Top Workplaces 2020 . Billtrust's headquarters is located in Lawrenceville, NJ, with Denver, CO, home to its second largest office.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by NJBIZ and The Denver Post as a top employer," said Jeanne O'Connor, Chief Talent Officer at Billtrust. "To attract top-level talent, we foster a collaborative and supportive culture with great perks and benefits and a wealth of personal career development opportunities. All of that, plus the world-class technology and customer experience we create, helps make Billtrust attractive to both our employees and job candidates."

Both honors come as Billtrust continues its growth with new partnerships and platform enhancements, furthering its industry-leading integrated digital payments capabilities. Billtrust continues to lead the way in the digital transformation of B2B accounts receivable automation via its SaaS solutions and the Business Payments Network. Visit Billtrust Careers to see all current job opportunities.

NJBIZ Best Places to Work honorees are decided based upon their participation in the Best Places to Work survey from the BridgeTower Media firm Best Companies Group. The program confidentially collects data, allowing workers to comfortably share feedback about their employers. For the ninth year, The Denver Post has partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank Colorado's Top Workplaces. The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives company insights about what makes them unique.

What is Billtrust?

Billtrust is the leader in the digital transformation of order-to-cash and the future of B2B payments. As the premier B2B accounts receivable automation software provider for many of the world's leading brands, we make everything about payments easier including e-commerce , credit decisioning , invoicing , payments , cash application and collections , as well as streamlined electronic payment delivery through our innovative Business Payments Network (BPN). With a focus on improving DSO and making it simple for companies to get paid quickly, our integrated, cloud-based accounts receivable platform accelerates cash flow, reduces manual labor, grows revenue and increases profitability. We help thousands of customers representing more than $1 trillion in annual payment volume achieve greater efficiency.

