Billtrust Recognized as Defining "Digital World Class®" Performance by The Hackett Group®

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, today announced it has been recognized as a leading provider for Customer Billing/Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment Software in The Hackett Group's new Digital World Class Matrix™ for Customer-to-Cash (C2C) Receivables Creation Software. Billtrust was measured against ten competitors and attained the top position in the matrix. The report is available here.

According to the report, Billtrust:

Delivers extensive implementation experience using a professional services team with both finance process knowledge and technology expertise.

Provides a robust set of pre-built connectors for B2B and B2G (business-to-government) portals.

Features excellent payment and presentment functionality along with strong customer self-service via a client-branded and configurable solution.

The Hackett Group defines "Digital World Class" as companies providing top performance in business value and operational excellence while supporting multiple customers with an expanded mix of solution capabilities and high customer satisfaction ratings in value realized. The report further states that "Billtrust's suite of C2C process software features dynamic reporting and dashboards with modern looking and intuitive visualizations. Billtrust's AI strategy includes providing cognitive workflows and prescriptive analytics, such as its innovative 'Days to Pay' index derived by data within its data ecosystem."

I am immensely proud of our team's dedication and expertise, which has led us to secure the top position in The Hackett Group's Digital World Class Matrix™ for Customer Billing/Electronic Invoice Presentment and Payment Software," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to deliver exceptional customer value and further motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and innovation in the B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market."

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

