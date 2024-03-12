Inspiring Speakers Highlight Billtrust Insight 2024 Conference, Including Best-Selling Author Alex Banayan, Singer-Songwriter Mandy Harvey

Leading Gathering of AR Professionals to be Held April 23-25, 2024

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash and digital payments market leader, today announced its marquee speakers for its Billtrust Insight 2024 conference: best-selling author of The Third Door Alex Banayan and singer-songwriter and Sensing the Rhythm: Finding My Voice in a World Without Sound author Mandy Harvey. Billtrust Insight 2024 is the leading gathering of accounts receivable professionals who are moving finance forward and will be held April 23-25, 2024, at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa, Phoenix, Arizona. Registration information and the latest agenda can be found at Insight.Billtrust.com .

Billtrust Insight 2024 will offer a broad array of educational sessions, user groups, workshops and customer breakouts covering Billtrust products and initiatives, best order-to-cash and B2B payments practices and industry benchmarking. Highlights include:

Billtrust Customer Awards, recognizing top individuals, teams and companies transforming order-to-cash and B2B payments

AI and Analytics: What Billtrust Brings to the Table/Billtrust's Finance Co-Pilot

Meeting the Needs of Your Buyers to Get Paid Faster

The Billtrust Product Roadmap: Empowering You to Transform Your Business

Secrets of Success: A Billtrust Customer Roundtable

Women in Leadership Lunch

"Billtrust Insight focuses on how to help AR professionals become better leaders, change agents and operators within the finance function," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "We'll help attendees make an improvement plan for their order-to-cash process using automation, artificial intelligence and best practices for their specific industry. Beyond networking and learning, Billtrust Insight is about elevating the often-unsung role of finance professionals and helping them move finance forward."

About Alex Banayan

Alex Banayan is the youngest bestselling business author in American history. A renowned expert on perseverance and exponential growth, Banayan has presented the Third Door™ framework to business conferences and corporate leadership teams around the world, including Apple, Google, Nike, IBM, Snapchat, Salesforce, Delta Airlines, Mastercard, and Disney. The Third Door chronicles Banayan's seven- year quest to uncover the definitive mindset of success. The book is a #1 international bestseller, has been translated into twenty languages, and has been acclaimed by the New York Post as "a joy to read." Named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list and Business Insider's "Most Powerful People Under 30,'' Alex Banayan is his generation's leading expert in high performance and personal development, having been featured in FORTUNE, CNBC, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Washington Post, MSNBC, Fox News, and NBC News. The day before his freshman- year final exams, Alex Banayan hacked The Price is Right, won a sailboat, sold it, and used the money to fund his quest to learn from the world's most innovative leaders. Over the course of his unprecedented journey, Banayan interviewed Bill Gates, Lady Gaga, Larry King, Maya Angelou, Steve Wozniak, Jane Goodall, Jessica Alba, Quincy Jones, and more. Banayan's keynotes have had far-reaching effects, acting as the catalyst for a new way of thinking. The Third Door™ framework has helped individuals discover unconventional routes to achieve their biggest dreams and has aided Fortune 500 companies to take new approaches to sales, marketing, and exponential growth. Since the publication of The Third Door, Banayan has brought his message of possibility to millions of people in more than one hundred countries. At the core of Banayan's mission is his belief that, "When you change what someone believes is possible, you change what becomes possible."

About Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey is a singer, songwriter, author, and speaker who happens to be deaf. Mandy was Simon Cowell's "Golden Buzzer" pick on America's Got Talent. The video has collectively received over 500 million views. Mandy uses her talents and artistry to encourage others which can be seen by her many acts as part of nonprofit organizations such as No Barriers USA and work for "Music: Not Impossible" with Not Impossible Labs. Her heart is to help others achieve their dreams by encouraging them to "Try" and move forward as a community. Mandy Harvey was featured in NBC Nightly News, Great Big Story, Vacations of the Brave, Music: Not Impossible (Not Impossible Labs), The LA Times, Dr. Oz, Pickler & Ben, America's Got Talent, TODAY, Access Hollywood, Steve Harvey, and more.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders turn to Billtrust to get paid faster while controlling costs, accelerating cash flow and maximizing customer satisfaction. As a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, we help the world's leading brands move finance forward with AI-powered solutions to transition from expensive paper invoicing and check acceptance to efficient electronic billing and payments. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on delivering meaningful customer outcomes.

