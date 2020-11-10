Billtrust Wins IDC's 2020 SaaS Accounts Receivable Award for Customer Satisfaction

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, has won IDC's SaaS Accounts Receivable Award for Customer Satisfaction. Based on ratings collected in the IDC 2020 SaaSPath Survey, Billtrust placed in the highest scoring group of vendors serving the SaaS (software-as-a-service) Accounts Receivable (AR) application market. Billtrust met or exceeded AR vendor average ratings in 18 key categories related to product usage, implementation and vendor capabilities.

"Understanding what customers want is one of Billtrust's key values, and that shows in our high customer retention rate and 50+ Net Promoter Score," said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. "We are proud to receive this award which is a reflection of our commitment to deliver positive business outcomes. Digital transformation is underway and accelerating, and with more than 50% of $120 trillion in annual payments activity still made by check, Billtrust has a significant opportunity to provide best-in-class customer experiences."

"IDC collected and analyzed customer satisfaction scores for more than 200 software providers across 15 different enterprise application markets," said Eric Newmark, Program Vice President – SaaS, Enterprise Apps, Industry Cloud, and Digital Commerce at IDC. "Customers rated their SaaS provider on a variety of key metrics, and Billtrust scored very highly within the accounts receivables market. They should be very proud of this achievement."

What is Billtrust?

Billtrust is the leader in the digital transformation of order-to-cash and the future of B2B payments. As the premier B2B accounts receivable automation software provider for many of the world's leading brands, we make everything about payments easier including e-commerce , credit decisioning , invoicing , payments , cash application and collections , as well as streamlined electronic payment delivery through our innovative Business Payments Network (BPN). With a focus on improving DSO and making it simple for companies to get paid quickly, our integrated, cloud-based accounts receivable platform accelerates cash flow, reduces manual labor, grows revenue and increases profitability. We help thousands of customers representing more than $1 trillion in annual payment volume achieve greater efficiency.

