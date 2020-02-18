Billtrust.com Continues to Receive Accolades

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B order-to-cash solutions, announced that its recently redesigned Billtrust.com has been recognized with two AVA Digital Awards – a Platinum Award in the Motion Graphics Product category and a Gold Award in the B2B Website category.

Designed by Billtrust's Digital Marketing team, Billtrust.com focuses on engaging customers and prospects longer with compelling new content and resources. The Platinum award recognizes Billtrust's reorganized product architecture and seven new motion graphic animations showcasing each product's features and benefits. The Gold Award acknowledges overall excellence in business-to-business websites.

"We're pleased to be recognized for both elevating the B2B website and offering our customers and prospects superior navigation using today's technology," said Marcel Korst, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Billtrust. "Congratulations to our Digital Marketing team who went the extra mile to deliver a world-class customer experience."

The award follows on the heels of Billtrust.com receiving a 2019 MobileWebAwards' "Best Financial Services Mobile Website" designation last December.

About the AVA Digital Awards

AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital campaigns – to audio and video production – to website development – to social media engagement – to mobile marketing.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

