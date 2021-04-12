Billy Bob Thornton and Fun.'s Andrew Dost Join DOGTV's Star-Studded 'One Night Only' Canine Concert for Pets and Their Parents

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Why should humans have all the fun? DOGTV is pleased to announce that actor and singer Billy Bob Thornton and Fun.'s Andrew Dost, and a host of other talents have joined One Night Only, a canine concert for dogs and their parents airing Saturday, April 17th at 9 PM EST. The subscription cable channel and streaming service has made the event free and a preview clip is available here .

Hosted by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, the first of its kind 90-minute concert also features Ross Henderson of Animal Planet's hit show Hanging with the Hendersons, and viral singing pup Buddy Mercury, winner of Good Morning America's Most Talented Pet of 2019.

Many of the evening's entertainers have long loved composing music for dogs, including Dost, who has previously created music for DOGTV.

"I think the idea of writing music for any non-human ears is really fascinating," said Dost. "Dogs are listening for different things than we are, such as the noises of prey or of affection. They are getting very different things out of the music than we are. I ask myself, what does my dog want to hear? I know she hates trumpet and high notes. What causes the comfort, joy or longing we humans experience when we listen to music? I wanted to explore that."

Billy Bob Thornton, a longtime fan of DOGTV for his canine companions, jumped at the chance to participate in One Night Only. His original song Breathe Easy was composed for his human family member, daughter Bella.

DOGTV has long offered music composed just for dogs on its platform to help soothe our four legged family members. One Night Only also features DOGTV's longtime musician Ryan Wasoba, folk-singer Drew Danburry, composer and singer Zoe Polanski, German punk band Die Konten, and classical musician Michael Tjanaka, as well as behind the scenes looks into how some of the entertainers compose music for dogs.

DOGTV's programming is specifically created for canine enrichment, to keep dogs happy, confident and relaxed. Using years of research by some of the world's top animal researchers, scientists, veterinarians, dog behaviorists, and trainers and after receiving five patents on content methods, DOGTV has created shows that meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and support their natural behavior patterns.

With a predicted dog separation anxiety epidemic expected as pet parents return to work, DOGTV is a proven remedy. In addition to events such as One Night Only and musical canine programming, DOGTV offers content for humans, including behavioral shows featuring leading dog trainers, and even a dog chef, who can teach parents what to cook for their canine children for optimal wellness.

One Night Only will be hosted on DOGTV, which can be viewed through streaming, cable, or online, and does not require a DOGTV subscription to attend. Signing up before April 17th is encouraged for a chance to win a prize pack featuring 1-year of dog food provided by Nature's Logic, 1-year of DOGTV, and a PetCube Cam. To sign up or get more information please visit http://woof.dogtv.com/onenightonly .

About DOGTV:

DOGTV has a singular mission: to improve the lives of dogs and their parents with highly accessible, fun programs scientifically developed for canine enrichment. Via 24/7 cable and streaming channels, millions of subscribers in 14 countries rely on DOGTV daily. Using years of research by some of the world's top animal researchers, scientists, veterinarians, dog behaviorists, and trainers and after receiving five patents on content methods, DOGTV created special programming to meet specific attributes of a dog's sense of vision and hearing and support their natural behavior patterns. Many of these shows are timed to the natural rhythms of a dog's day. The result: a confident, happy dog, who's less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety and/or other related problems. DOGTV was launched in 2011, as the first cable network for dogs and is now owned in part by Discovery. To learn more about DOGTV, please visit: www.dogtv.com

