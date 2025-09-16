Biltmore Announces Luminere

—An all-new outdoor evening light & sound experience debuting Spring 2026—

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, 2026, Biltmore will debut Luminere, an outdoor evening experience that illuminates the estate's historic grounds with light, imagery, and sound. Offered on select evenings through Oct. 18, 2026, Luminere is a captivating new way to explore Biltmore as day turns into dusk, with sunset mountain views and starlit skies.

Biltmore's "Luminere," illuminating Biltmore House and gardens, debuts March 26, 2026.

Luminere is the first outdoor evening experience Biltmore has created in its 130-year history. Made in collaboration with the acclaimed experiential design studio Klip Collective, Luminere reimagines the façade of Biltmore House and the estate's renowned gardens as a dreamscape of color, motion, sound, and storytelling, marking a bold new era of evening experiences at Biltmore.

A new chapter in Biltmore experiences

Upon nightfall, guests will embark on a self-guided journey through outdoor settings, each augmented by light, moving imagery, and sound. Featured areas include Biltmore House, the Italian Garden, the Pergola, the Shrub Garden, the Walled Garden, a treescape, and the Conservatory.

Through a series of storied projections on the front of Biltmore House, milestones in the estate's history will unfold, from its monumental construction to meaningful moments for the Vanderbilt family, offering guests a deeper connection to the past and enduring spirit of the estate.

"In a year defined by resilience and renewal, we're thrilled to introduce Luminere," said Chase Pickering, vice president of guest experience and great-great-grandson of Biltmore's founder George Vanderbilt. "My family has always believed in preserving the past while embracing the future. With Luminere, we've created something entirely new. It honors our legacy while inviting our guests to see the estate through a lens of wonder and creativity."

What to expect at Luminere

Evening outdoor light and projection displays set to a custom musical score

Seasonal scenes inspired by Biltmore's architecture, landscapes, and legacy

Original musical score composed by Julian Grefe featuring the Asheville Symphony; Includes select recordings captured inside the historic Biltmore House

featuring the Asheville Symphony; Includes select recordings captured inside the historic Biltmore House Culinary offerings such as artisan picnics on the grounds, craft beverages served in the gardens, and curated menus in estate restaurants

Exclusive guided tour of Biltmore House (select ticket types)

"Using Biltmore House and its iconic gardens as our canvas, we've created a visual and emotional journey that honors the estate's history and natural surroundings," said Ricardo Rivera, creative director and founder of Klip Collective. "We're telling stories with light in a way that stirs the senses."

Luminere details at a glance

Opening Night: March 26, 2026

Run Dates: Select evenings through Oct. 18, 2026

Tickets on Sale: Nov. 12, 2025

Visitor Information: Biltmore.com/luminere

Official Hashtag: #BiltmoreLuminere

Media resources & press kit

A full suite of media assets is available to support your coverage. Access the full online press kit.

SOURCE Biltmore